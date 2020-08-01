112-year-old West Racine Shoe Repair closing

RACINE — For 50 years, Dave Franks has put his heart and soul into saving “soles” in Racine — shoe soles that is. But all good things come to an end. On Aug. 8, Franks and his wife Debbie will head into retirement as they turn the “Closed” sign for the final time at 112-year-old West Racine Shoe Repair, 1138 Hayes Ave.
The fourth and final owners of West Racine Shoe Repair, the Franks bought the business from Melvin Zeman as they rung in the New Year in 1988. Zeman bought the business in 1955 from 11-year owner Al Dickfoss. The clapboard-faced shop, originally a livery stable located further south on Hayes, was moved to its present site just north of Washington Avenue with founder Mr. Hilker’s 1908 establishment of West Racine Shoe Repair.
“There’s got to have been millions of pairs of shoes through the shop,” Dave marveled. “After 112 years, this place is almost an icon. It won’t be replaced easily.
Grandfather was mentor
Racine born-and-raised and a Class of 1973 Horlick High School alumnus, Franks got into the shoe repair business when he turned 16 in 1971 and took a job working alongside his grandfather, Harry Paraganian (1932-1997), at Expert Shoe Repair Shop, 2701 Douglas Ave., at the corner of Douglas and Wolff Street. A Korean War U.S. Air Force veteran, Paraganian owned Expert Shoe Repair from 1953-83, first at 1601 Erie St. and later at 419 High St.
“I started doing it after school just to earn some spending money,” Franks recalled. “I was always doing something as a kid — a Journal Times paper route, shoveling snow, doing lawn work — to make a few bits back in the day. I started working for Grandpa after school and I enjoyed it. I took to it. It was easy for me. I learned fast. As the days went on he gave me more and more responsibility and we started to grow the business. I enjoyed it — taking a shoe, tearing it apart, putting it back together and making it look new again. I still do. I enjoy working with my hands, working with leather. It’s almost in my blood I think.”
“You can walk on our reputation”
In 1983, Dave and Debbie bought Expert Shoe Repair from his grandfather and, on Jan. 1, 1988, the couple expanded their business with the purchase of West Racine Shoe Repair, operating both locations until 1983.
Looking to bolster their business, the Franks were frequent advertisers in The Journal Times, their ads for West Racine Shoe Repair and Expert Shoe Repair Shop featuring clever slogans like “Don’t give your old shoes the boot” and “You can walk on our reputation.”
Diversification of service offerings was another key to their success.
“We did everything,” Dave said of their prescient move into repairing a wide array of leather goods, providing special services like shoe and boot stretching and dyeing, and selling over-the-counter orthotics, brass and pewter belt buckles, shoe and boot trees, and shoe care products. “We figured out a long time ago we weren’t going to last if we just stuck to shoes and boots. We were very diversified.”
Dividing the shop labor, Dave focused on custom shoe and boot rebuilding and shoe repairs, while Debbie repaired and replaced zippers and restored a wide array of leather goods including coats and jackets, luggage, briefcases, purses, baseball gloves, wallets, belts, and motorcycle leathers and saddlebags. Twenty-seven years ago Debbie’s sister, Cathy Cheever, joined the team, working the front counter.
In 1999, Dave became a certified pedorthist to fill orthopedic prescriptions, training at Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin. Over the past two decades, Franks built up a clientele of hundreds of orthopedic clients with leg length discrepancies or hip, knee or hip problems requiring shoe modifications or brace work.
“It’s fulfilling to have a customer come in who’s in pain, or who’s limping, and have them walk out pain free or without that limp,” he noted.
Many of the repair orders that passed over the counter came with memorable stories.
“Some of it is, ‘Here’s my work boots, put on a new pair of heels,’” Franks said. “But sometimes it’s more special — ‘Here’s my wedding shoes I want my daughter to wear at her wedding,’ ‘Here’s a pair of my grandpa’s shoes that I got after he passed,’ ‘Here’s my grandpa’s bomber jacket that he wore as a fighter pilot during the Second World War.’ Stuff like that was really cool to do. Restoring that memorabilia made it a lot of fun for us.”
A few unique client repair jobs stand out in Franks’ memory.
“I worked on a pair of Birkenstocks that weren’t worth repairing,” he recalled. “I told the guy, ‘You’re better off buying a new pair.’ He said, ‘Well, these are sentimental. I wore these to Woodstock in 1969.’ So we rebuilt them, I made them like new again and the guy was thrilled. And I had a lady come in whose dog wore a peg leg. He was a very active little dog and he’d wear his wooden peg leg down, so we put rubber heel material on the end of the end of this dog’s peg leg and she’d return every three, four months and we’d replace the rubber on the dog’s peg leg.”
Changing times
Even as a teenager learning the art of recrafting shoes from his grandfather, Dave knew that the shoe repair industry was well past its Great Depression and World War II heydays, when Racine was home to nearly 50 shoe repair shops, in addition to numerous shoe shine stands and scores of independent local shoe stores like Lau Shoe, 1522 State St., founded in 1882, and Kristof Shoes, 1821 Douglas Ave., the latter a Racine fixture from 1920-87.
Shoe repair shops were so ubiquitous, in August 1933 the Journal Times reported on the formation of the Racine Shoe Rebuilder’s Association in a meeting at Kristof’s “with all shoe repair shops of Racine represented, in addition to those in Burlington and Union Grove.” Established in the heart of the Great Depression, topics of conversation at the organizational meeting included “the NRA code and prices on leather and other materials, which have been going up rapidly.”
With the Racine Shoe Rebuilders Association later disbanded, The Journal Times in August 1961 reported on the establishment of the Racine Shoe Serviceman’s Association “to provide an exchange of trade information among members and upgrade standards of repair service,” with an initial membership of ten proprietors including Franks’ grandfather, Harry Paraganian, and West Racine Shoe Repair owner Melvin Zeman, who served as vice president. Fighting an uphill battle in a changing marketplace, membership dwindled to eight shops the following year and just five by 1968 – Expert, West Racine, Kortemeier’s at 1942 State St., Taylor Avenue Shoe Service at 1926 Taylor, and Elmwood Plaza Shoe Service, 3701 Durand Ave.
“Shoe repair’s been in decline for a long time,” Franks said. “When I started working for Grandpa in 1971, there were over 60,000 shoe repair shops in this country, and now … there’s less than 3,000 left. Back in the heyday, in the Depression and the Second World War, everybody in the country was repairing their shoes … Today, our society in general doesn’t repair much. Shoe repairers are the original recyclers. We’ve been recycling since before it was popular to recycle, before it was a thing to recycle. People recycle all kinds of stuff today, they just don’t think about doing it with their shoes anymore. “
Conspiring factors, he said, include the commoditization of shoes with manufacturing automation, cheaper materials, and the flooding of the market with low cost imports.
It wasn’t always that way.
“Probably 90% of the shoes that were sold in this country were made in this country – good quality leather shoes,” Franks recalled. “Back in those days all shoes were leather and most of those had leather soles and rubber heels. They were high quality, compared to what we see a lot of today. A lot of shoes today come from China and they’re not quality shoes … A lot of them are disposable. I kinda cringe when I’m at Walmart and I see people buying shoes in the shoe section and I know they’re not quality shoes. In the long run there’s always the old saying ‘you get what you pay for,’ and that’s true with shoes. I’ve got a lot of gentlemen that wear Allen-Edmonds and Edmonds probably start at $250 a pair, but that shoe’s gonna last a long, long time. I’ve got some guys that’ve been bringing me the same pair of Allen-Edmonds for 20, 25, 30 years. We can keep re-heeling them, re-soling them and it’s amazing how long they can last.”
Another factor, he said, is the wide-scale demise of dedicated independent shoe retailers.
“Back then, mom, dad and the kids would all go out and buy their shoes at the same time and they’d buy two or three pair,” Franks recalled of once-popular stores like Kristof’s at Douglas Avenue and High Street. “They’d spend a good part of their day there … having their feet measured and the shoes fitted by a professional shoe fitter, trying on different pairs of shoes. It was good service, good quality shoes. But once shoe making became automated and prices came down, and then we began importing shoes and then prices really started coming down, it just kinda put those guys out of business.”
Closing time
With the impending Aug. 8 closure of West Racine Shoe Repair, the ranks of shoe repair shops winnow further, with a scattered handful of shops across southeastern Wisconsin in Burlington, Kenosha, Lake Geneva, Hales Corners and Milwaukee.
In anticipation of retirement, the Franks relocated “Up North” nearly seven years ago to Rhinelander, where they moved their equipment into an attached home workshop, building a nationwide online shoe repair business even as Debbie frequently commuted between Rhinelander and Racine to drop off finished repair orders and pick up new ones while visiting locally with family including her sister Cathy, who’s minded the Hayes Avenue shop since their move north.
“We’re sad that we have to close, but also it’s another chapter in our lives,” Dave said. “We knew we weren’t going to run this shop until we dropped. It’s something that we’ve been looking at for a few years now. We’re at the age where retirement’s a reality.”
As news of the shop’s closing spreads, there’s a palpable sense of loss among Franks’ cadre of longtime customers.
“It’s a shame,” a 40-year customer told The Journal Times on Friday morning. “There’s definitely a need. You can’t find a shop like this anymore.”
The loss of West Racine Shoe Repair will also be felt keenly by neighboring business owners comprising the old-fashioned West Racine Shopping District along Washington Avenue.
“I’m devastated,” said Jill Boyd, co-owner of neighboring Refined Salvage & Pallet Designs and Collectibles, 1137 Hayes Ave. “It’s a major loss for the community. They’re a West Racine anchor. People come there all the time from everywhere. We get a lot of business because of them. They generate traffic. It’s a huge loss to West Racine and Racine overall. It’s unfortunate.”
If it wasn’t for the global COVID-19 pandemic, West Racine Shoe Repair probably would have had a few more years left in its long, storied run.
“The COVID stuff kind of hurried us up a little bit,” Franks said. “Before COVID hit, our shop was doing real well ... and we thought about running it for an extra couple years, but it just didn’t work out that way. With COVID business dropped off. At first, we weren’t even allowed to be open and now it seems like people are wary of being out shopping, so here we are. My sister-in-law, Cathy, has been working for us for 27 years. That might be the saddest part of this whole thing, having to lay her off, having her lose her job.”
The Franks plan on easing into retirement, continuing their online lakelandshoerepair.com business while also engaging in custom leathercraft as a sideline hobby.
“I just started doing leathercraft and it’s something I really enjoy,” Dave said. “It’s fun to cut a piece of leather off of a hide and turn it into a wallet, a knife sheathe, a holster. It’s challenging. It’s craftsmanship. It’s a way I can work with my hands without being on my feet all day. I don’t want to retire 100%. I want to keep working part-time and also get my fishin’ in, but I don’t want to stop fixing shoes either. I don’t want to be pulling out the rocking chair and just sit all day.”
A sense of gratitude
Looking back across the span of saving an estimated 800,000 pairs of soles, the Franks are left with a profound sense of gratitude.
“We’ve enjoyed being in Racine with our shop and working with all our wonderful customers,” Dave said. “We’ve enjoyed the relationships we’ve had with the many, many wonderful people we’ve had in our shop over the years. It was fulfilling — a good relationship. We’re grateful for the people that walked through our door.”
