112-year-old West Racine Shoe Repair closing

“Probably 90% of the shoes that were sold in this country were made in this country – good quality leather shoes,” Franks recalled. “Back in those days all shoes were leather and most of those had leather soles and rubber heels. They were high quality, compared to what we see a lot of today. A lot of shoes today come from China and they’re not quality shoes … A lot of them are disposable. I kinda cringe when I’m at Walmart and I see people buying shoes in the shoe section and I know they’re not quality shoes. In the long run there’s always the old saying ‘you get what you pay for,’ and that’s true with shoes. I’ve got a lot of gentlemen that wear Allen-Edmonds and Edmonds probably start at $250 a pair, but that shoe’s gonna last a long, long time. I’ve got some guys that’ve been bringing me the same pair of Allen-Edmonds for 20, 25, 30 years. We can keep re-heeling them, re-soling them and it’s amazing how long they can last.”