102 of 103 sex offenders complied with Halloween contract to stay inside, RCSO reports

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Community Corrections on Monday partnered together and conducted supervised checks on sex offenders residing throughout the county during Halloween trick-or-treat hours.

The sex offenders, who are under the supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, signed a Halloween contract which required them to be indoors a minimum of one hour before, during and one hour after locally scheduled trick-or-treating. The sex offenders are also not allowed to participate in any type of Halloween or trick-or-treat activities and are required to be home during these times.

There were 103 Halloween compliance checks completed during the Racine County trick-or-treat hours, the RCSO said in a news release.

Unlike previous years, no one was taken into custody during this operation, but one warrant was issued for a sex offender who was not at his residence during the required time, the RCSO said.

When asked for a name and address of the warranted offender, Lt. Michael Luell, public information officer with the RCSO, said the enforcement for the violation of the agreement was handled by the DOC, and the RCSO did not keep any further records on the matter.