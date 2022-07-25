 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INDIANA ST. FIRE

$100K estimated in damage after Indiana Street garage fire

RACINE — An estimated $100,000 in damage was caused by a fire in a detached three-car garage on the 700 block of Indiana Street, one block south of Lockwood Park.

The fire was reported at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The fire did not spread to any other structures after Quint 4 knocked down the blaze upon arriving on scene first, the Racine Fire Department reported. Twenty-two total firefighters in all responded to the scene with the fire being under control and the fire loss stopped within 20 minutes, according to the RFD.

A car inside the garage sustained damage, the RFD said.

Of the $100,000 in damage, $60,000 was to the structure and $40,000 in contents.

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.

