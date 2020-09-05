100 years after suffrage: Racine County women who have made a difference

RACINE COUNTY — Untold numbers of women — some prominent in the cause, thousands of others serving as soldiers in the quest — fought for more than seven decades to gain the right to vote, a battle won (partially) a little more than a century ago, on Aug. 26, 1920.
That battle began in 1848 when suffragists, meeting during the first women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls, N.Y., demanded the right to vote. They continued the fight for the next 72 years, until the U.S. House of Representatives approved the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote, on May 21, 1919. The Senate followed two weeks later. After that, the amendment had to be ratified by three-fourths of the existing 48 states. Tennessee tipped the balance in the amendment’s favor, making it part of the Constitution on Aug. 26, 1920.
It’s important to note that Black women (and men) still faced roadblocks to voting even after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, in the form of poll taxes, literacy tests and grandfather clauses, in addition to intimidation from the Klu Klux Klan.
Notable Racinian women, such as Olympia Brown, contributed to the fight leading up to the passage of the 19th Amendment, while others, such as Corinne Reid Owens, continued the fight for equality, especially for Black women, long after 1920 had come and gone.
The following are some notable Racine County women who fought for women’s rights, took on leadership roles in the community and blazed trails for other women to follow in their footsteps.
Olympia Brown
The legacy of Racine suffragette Olympia Brown is evident in the community, at Olympia Brown Elementary School in Caledonia and Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church in Downtown Racine.
Although Brown was born in Schoolcraft, Mich., in 1835, by the end of her life she called Racine home.
As a teenager, Brown realized that girls were not given the same opportunities in school as boys. Her mother augmented her education at home, encouraging discussions on difficult issues and reading of the newspaper.
She later attended St. Lawrence Theological School in Canton, N.Y., where she was the only female student.
She managed to graduate, defying discrimination from male peers, but the school refused to ordain her. Instead, she traveled 50 miles to Malone, N.Y., where she petitioned the Northern Universalist Association ordaining council to ordain her. They agreed.
In 1863, Brown became the first female ordained minister in the country.
In 1878, Brown’s family, including her husband and two children, moved to Racine, where the Universalist Church was in need of a pastor. Brown pastored there for nine years before resigning to devote herself to the women’s suffrage movement.
She traveled the Midwest, along with famous suffragettes Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, hoping to change law and attitude. She was instrumental in circulating and presenting a petition to the Ohio State Legislature in the 1860s that earned women the right to own money and property and to guardianship of their children.
After the 19th Amendment was passed, Brown voted for the first time at age 85.
She died in 1926.
During a speech in 1959, Brown’s daughter Gwendolen B. Willis reminded listeners that her mother was an unpopular figure when she was alive.
“She cared little for Racine’s society, she paid no deference to wealth. She represented an unfashionable church,” Willis said. “She promoted a cause which was regarded as almost certain to prove unsuccessful. She was troublesome because she might ask people to do things, to work, to contribute money, to go to meetings, to think, to declare themselves openly as favoring a principle or a public measure.”
