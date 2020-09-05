100 years after suffrage: Racine County women who have made a difference

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Untold numbers of women — some prominent in the cause, thousands of others serving as soldiers in the quest — fought for more than seven decades to gain the right to vote, a battle won (partially) a little more than a century ago, on Aug. 26, 1920.

That battle began in 1848 when suffragists, meeting during the first women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls, N.Y., demanded the right to vote. They continued the fight for the next 72 years, until the U.S. House of Representatives approved the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed women the right to vote, on May 21, 1919. The Senate followed two weeks later. After that, the amendment had to be ratified by three-fourths of the existing 48 states. Tennessee tipped the balance in the amendment’s favor, making it part of the Constitution on Aug. 26, 1920.

It’s important to note that Black women (and men) still faced roadblocks to voting even after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, in the form of poll taxes, literacy tests and grandfather clauses, in addition to intimidation from the Klu Klux Klan.

Notable Racinian women, such as Olympia Brown, contributed to the fight leading up to the passage of the 19th Amendment, while others, such as Corinne Reid Owens, continued the fight for equality, especially for Black women, long after 1920 had come and gone.