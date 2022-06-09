100 protesters in Racine demand release of shooting footage, which likely won't be public for months

RACINE — About 100 family and friends of Da'Shontay King, as well as other community members and at least four elected officials, marched from the Racine Police Department to the Racine County Courthouse on Thursday to demand the release of the body camera footage of King's death.

King was killed by a Racine Police officer on May 20.

According to initial statements from the RPD and the state agency that investigates officer-involved deaths, King fled from a traffic stop; was armed with a firearm, which he did not drop when ordered to do so; and then was shot. He was wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm, law enforcement agencies have said.

Natasha Mullens, King's sister, said she had attended rallies for other people but did not think she would be attending one for her own family.

"We are his voice now," she said.

Speakers Thursday called for increased transparency from law enforcement.

Mullens said the body camera footage is necessary to allow the family to heal; police have said that there is footage of the shooting.

Mullens pointed out the taxpayers have spent significant sums on equipment, which was intended to be used to increase transparency and trust.

“Y’all got your dollars, but where is our transparency?” she asked.

The marchers included Mullens; another sister, Ishay Epps; his brothers Geoffrey and Jordan Cummings; and many other family members.

“I love him and miss him,” Jordan Cummings said of his big brother.

Geoffrey described his brother as someone who loved his family and community.

Shooting

King's family were still a bit shaken from the shooting that occurred during his burial June 2. Two women were shot, although both survived.

Latrice Tiller, who is the mother of one of King's four children, told The Journal Times her son, who is 9, has become overprotective of his mother since the death of his father — so much so that he did not want her to attend Thursday's march or even leave the house.

Two other mothers of King's children, in addition to Tiller, marched Thursday.

Tiller said her son had been interested in becoming a police officer, but appears to have changed his mind since. “The police kill people," he told her.

She has been talking with her son to change his mind. “Not everyone’s out to get us," she said.

Tiller said she counsels him to avoid the police by staying out of trouble.

She also called for the release of the body cam footage, saying “We deserve answers, and the boys deserve answers.”

Tiller encouraged those in attendance to make calls and send emails to public officials calling for the release of the footage.

Body cam

There are a number of municipalities across the country that have updated their policies concerning the release of body cam footage so that it is released in a set amount of time.

The San Antonio Police Department was one of the agencies who established a timeframe for releasing bodycam footage after a critical incident. The current policy requires at least some audio and video footage be released within 60 days.

According to the National Conference of State Legislators, "Colorado requires footage to be released to the public within 21 days after a complaint is received, but that can be increased to 45 days if footage could compromise an investigation."

There are no such mandates in Racine County or statewide.

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said at a recent press conference she would advise against releasing body camera footage before the investigation was complete. Such investigations could go on for months.

Hanson said she was critical of the release of partial body cam footage by Sheriff Christopher Schmaling in a different case last year, in which a man — Malcolm James — in custody stopped breathing while resisting officers in the Racine County Jail.

In that case, the body camera footage was not released to James' family for half a year.

Kelly Scroggins-Powell, who is King's aunt and also executive director of Racine Women for Racial Justice, was critical of Hanson’s policy on releasing body cam footage. “She held onto footage that could have helped his family,” Scroggins-Powell said of James' case.

Transparency

County Supervisor Marlo Harmon said she attended the demonstration to support the family of Da’Shontay King and their request for the release of the bodycam footage.

“It helps make sure that what was said was done was actually done,” she said, adding it was also important to “make sure what is done is seen.”

Another county supervisor, Nick Demske, said there has been a lot of talk lately about violence prevention, which should be occurring on all sides, not just among private citizens but also within law enforcement agencies.

In reference to the calls for changes to policy that would allow body cam footage to be released sooner, he said that would take people showing up to the board meetings where those policies are discussed.

He remembered the protest following the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. “There were a thousand people here all chanting for justice,” he said. But in fall of that year, when the Board of Supervisors met to talk about a $1.8 million increase to the sheriff’s budget, no one showed up.

For policy change to occur, he said, it is just as important to show up to municipal meetings as it is to show up to the protests.

Also among the marchers Thursday was Supervisor Jessica Malacara and City of Racine Alderman CJ Rouse.

