100 mph winds possible, could create 'dangerous situation' this afternoon in southeastern Wiscosnin

7 Day Forecast
A severe thunderstorm watch is being put in place Monday afternoon across southeastern Wisconsin, including Racine, Milwaukee, Walworth and Kenosha Counties.
The watch went into effect at 11:25 a.m. and is expected to last until 7 p.m. At the latest, the storm is expected to reach Wisconsin's east coast by 6 p.m.
According to a National Weather Service alert, "a derecho (i.e. a line of intense, widespread, and fast-moving windstorms) will rapidly progress" from eastern Iowa toward Lake Michigan this afternoon.
Wind gusts up to 100 mph are "likely," according to the National Weather Service. Tornadoes are possible, as is hail.
"Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings," the NWS stated. "Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes."
Three days after microburst, storm cleanup is still going on
The storm hit the City of Racine right around 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Three days later, cleanup crews, volunteers and homeowners are still breaking a sweat to return their yards and community spaces to normalcy.
Bringing them down to size
Union Grove Memorial Cemetery storm damage
Union Grove Memorial Cemetery storm damage
North Main Street storm damage
Working together
Ripped up
Feeding the chipper
North Main Street storm damage
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.