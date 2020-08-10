100 mph winds possible, could create 'dangerous situation' this afternoon in southeastern Wiscosnin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A severe thunderstorm watch is being put in place Monday afternoon across southeastern Wisconsin, including Racine, Milwaukee, Walworth and Kenosha Counties.

The watch went into effect at 11:25 a.m. and is expected to last until 7 p.m. At the latest, the storm is expected to reach Wisconsin's east coast by 6 p.m.

According to a National Weather Service alert, "a derecho (i.e. a line of intense, widespread, and fast-moving windstorms) will rapidly progress" from eastern Iowa toward Lake Michigan this afternoon.

Wind gusts up to 100 mph are "likely," according to the National Weather Service. Tornadoes are possible, as is hail.

"Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings," the NWS stated. "Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes."

