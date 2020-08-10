Hurricane force winds expected to reach east end of Racine County by 4:15 p.m.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A severe thunderstorm watch with hurricane force winds is possible Monday afternoon across southeastern Wisconsin, including Racine, Milwaukee, Walworth and Kenosha Counties.

It is expected to reach the east end of the county by around 4:15 p.m.

Approximately 1,300 lightning strikes were recorded in the storm between 3:20 and 3:50 p.m., according to TMJ4's Storm Team. Damage has already been confirmed in the Camp Lake neighborhood of Salem Lakes in western Kenosha County.

As of 3:50 p.m., it was reaching the Burlington area of Racine County but was still focused near Lake Geneva. At that time, tornado sirens were heard in the City of Racine. At 4 p.m., tornado warnings in western Racine and Kenosha counties had been lifted.

Tornadoes are possible, as is hail. Wind gusts up to 100 mph are "likely," according to the National Weather Service.

The watch went into effect at 11:25 a.m. and is expected to last until 7 p.m. At the latest, the storm is expected to reach Wisconsin's east coast by 6 p.m.