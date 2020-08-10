Hurricane force winds expected to reach east end of Racine County by 4:15 p.m.

7 Day Forecast
A severe thunderstorm watch with hurricane force winds is possible Monday afternoon across southeastern Wisconsin, including Racine, Milwaukee, Walworth and Kenosha Counties.
It is expected to reach the east end of the county by around 4:15 p.m.
Approximately 1,300 lightning strikes were recorded in the storm between 3:20 and 3:50 p.m., according to TMJ4's Storm Team. Damage has already been confirmed in the Camp Lake neighborhood of Salem Lakes in western Kenosha County.
As of 3:50 p.m., it was reaching the Burlington area of Racine County but was still focused near Lake Geneva. At that time, tornado sirens were heard in the City of Racine. At 4 p.m., tornado warnings in western Racine and Kenosha counties had been lifted.
Tornadoes are possible, as is hail. Wind gusts up to 100 mph are "likely," according to the National Weather Service.
The watch went into effect at 11:25 a.m. and is expected to last until 7 p.m. At the latest, the storm is expected to reach Wisconsin's east coast by 6 p.m.
According to a National Weather Service alert, "a derecho (i.e. a line of intense, widespread, and fast-moving windstorms) will rapidly progress" from eastern Iowa toward Lake Michigan this afternoon.
Three days after microburst, storm cleanup is still going on
The storm hit the City of Racine right around 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Three days later, cleanup crews, volunteers and homeowners are still breaking a sweat to return their yards and community spaces to normalcy.
Bringing them down to size
Union Grove Memorial Cemetery storm damage
Union Grove Memorial Cemetery storm damage
North Main Street storm damage
Working together
Ripped up
Feeding the chipper
North Main Street storm damage
