100 COVID-19 deaths: Racine County has reached a grim milestone

Delagrave said that his family has been lucky to have avoided suffering from long-term effects from COVID-19, especially his wife, who has the pre-existing condition of Crohn's disease.

The state has not released data on coronavirus-connected deaths broken down by age and county, but the majority of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin have been among older people. Wisconsinites ages 70 and older make up 72% of the COVID-19 deaths in the state, but still dozens of deaths have been reported for those younger than 50. Across Wisconsin, more than 1,460 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 and 150,000 people have tested positive. Nationwide, 215,000 deaths have been reported.

Still, there are many questions raised about the validity of the numbers. Last week, state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said that he believes “they’re having issues with the numbers" being reported, referring to case counts and death rates.

He added: “I’m not saying they’re fabricating numbers or doing anything intentional” to create those issues, but that he believes some of the data “have been misinterpreted.”