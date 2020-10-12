100 COVID-19 deaths: Racine County has reached a grim milestone

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County has reached a grim milestone: 100 COVID-19 deaths. There is still no telling how many more deaths are to come before this pandemic is over, especially as several Wisconsin communities remain national hot spots.
The 100th death was confirmed Sunday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county’s fatality percentage for those diagnosed with the novel coronavirus is among the highest in the state, one of less than a dozen counties with a death rate of 2% or higher. The number of those who could experience long-term if not lifelong negative effects from surviving COVID-19 — lung scarring for example, as well as months of fatigue and shortness of breath — is expected to be even higher.
Last week, days before the county’s 100th death was reported, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave (who, along with his wife and two teenage kids, all survived COVID-19 over the summer) said that the pandemic “is something I think either directly or indirectly has affected all 200,000 Racine County residents.”
Delagrave said that his family has been lucky to have avoided suffering from long-term effects from COVID-19, especially his wife, who has the pre-existing condition of Crohn's disease.
The state has not released data on coronavirus-connected deaths broken down by age and county, but the majority of COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin have been among older people. Wisconsinites ages 70 and older make up 72% of the COVID-19 deaths in the state, but still dozens of deaths have been reported for those younger than 50. Across Wisconsin, more than 1,460 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 and 150,000 people have tested positive. Nationwide, 215,000 deaths have been reported.
Still, there are many questions raised about the validity of the numbers. Last week, state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said that he believes “they’re having issues with the numbers" being reported, referring to case counts and death rates.
He added: “I’m not saying they’re fabricating numbers or doing anything intentional” to create those issues, but that he believes some of the data “have been misinterpreted.”
On top of that, he claimed that some medical professionals, when determining cause of death for a patient, have been too willing to blame it on COVID-19 when other factors — such as diabetes or advanced age — played a role in someone's death.
That questioning of medical professionals has informed some of the decision-making at the state level that has left Wisconsin with a piecemeal plan to deal with the pandemic. The Wisconsin Legislature has largely been letting health departments and municipalities make their own rules rather than establishing a statewide baseline, which Gov. Tony Evers has tried to do with the now-overturned Safer at Home order and the still in effect mask mandate.
At the forefront of Delagrave’s mind in relation to the pandemic has been a potential vaccine, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says might be available as soon as January, but there’s no guarantee of when a safe vaccine may be ready to distribute.
Still, Delagrave pointed to how “there are the businesses that are really hurting” and there remains “heartbreak” for family members who have lost loved ones and weren’t able to say goodbye due to visitation limitations at medical facilities.
