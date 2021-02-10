10 years after Act 10

To deal with a more than $3 billion budget deficit at the time, Walker said he knew he had to propose something that went beyond a Band-aid approach, and instead put forth a proposal that would change how schools and local governments operated to prevent them from laying off large numbers of employees.

He assumed the bill would get pushback but never anticipated the sustained, vitriolic protest that ensued. Looking back, he said he thinks those protests only served to reinforce support among Republicans for the legislation.

“It reminded them that we were in this together, we were going to get through this, we were going to do it for the right reasons,” Walker said.

The recalled telling a reporter at the time that protesters had a right to be heard, but that his obligation was to his voters.

“More than a million people in Wisconsin voted for me in the 2010 election to do precisely the things that I’m doing right now through this process, and I’m not going to let the voices of those voters be drowned out by the people surrounding the Capitol,” he said.

The former governor said he saw some similarities between the overwhelmingly peaceful protests at the state Capitol and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.