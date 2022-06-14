 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
10 tips to beat the summer heat

A heat advisory is to remain in effect in the Racine area until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.

That is because, according to the City of Racine Public Health Department: "High air temperatures and humidity levels will combine for a heat index of 100-105 (degrees Fahrenheit)."

Here are 10 tips to beat the heat, according to the National Weather Service

  1. Eat light meals that are easy to digest like a refreshing summer salad and fruit.
  2. Check on your neighbors, especially those over 65 years old.
  3. Don't leave kids, pets or disabled adults unattended in vehicles. Be sure to check on sleeping infants
  4. Check on your pets. If you are hot outside, they are too.
  5. Slow down: reschedule outdoor activities to avoid the hottest part of the day.
  6. Learn how to recognize heat illness.
  7. Dress for summer. Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing to reflect the sunlight.
  8. Close window shades and blinds.
  9. Spend time in air-conditioned places.
  10. Keep hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

