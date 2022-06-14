10 tips to beat the summer heat

A heat advisory is to remain in effect in the Racine area until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.
That is because, according to the City of Racine Public Health Department: "High air temperatures and humidity levels will combine for a heat index of 100-105 (degrees Fahrenheit)."
Here are 10 tips to beat the heat, according to the National Weather Service
- Eat light meals that are easy to digest like a refreshing summer salad and fruit.
- Check on your neighbors, especially those over 65 years old.
- Don't leave kids, pets or disabled adults unattended in vehicles. Be sure to check on sleeping infants
- Check on your pets. If you are hot outside, they are too.
- Slow down: reschedule outdoor activities to avoid the hottest part of the day.
- Learn how to recognize heat illness.
- Dress for summer. Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing to reflect the sunlight.
- Close window shades and blinds.
- Spend time in air-conditioned places.
- Keep hydrated by drinking plenty of water.