RACINE — After the killing of George Floyd, President Barack Obama challenged mayors across the country to review their police use of force policies and report back with recommendations in 90 days.
One of the mayors to respond was Racine’s Cory Mason.
The City of Racine Police Reform Report is complete and includes 10 detailed recommendations from the Mayor’s Task Force on Police Reform, which was informed by community feedback.
The report was scheduled be presented at Tuesday night's meeting of the City Council.
Among those recommendations are the adoption of all #8cantwait policies related to police use of force (including banning chokeholds, which the RPD does not formally practice but also does not have a formal ban on, and banning police from firing on moving vehicles) and exploring "the creation of a Community Oversight Board."
In a statement, Mason said “The murder of George Floyd, and the other similar deaths, have shaken trust and confidence in policing everywhere in America. We must recognize that the color of your skin could have an impact on your interactions with the police…
“At the same time,” Mason continued, “this conversation also takes place in the context of an excellent and effective police force here in the City of Racine. Serious crime is at historical lows. We have led the country in community-oriented policing, we have body cameras on all officers, have trained our officers in crisis intervention and de-escalation, and we have psychological services available to officers to deal with trauma they may encounter while performing their duties.”
The 32-page report can be found at racinepolicereform.org or at bit.ly/3r2UwGn.
Four main focuses
The Task Force recommendations and the key findings from the community engagement efforts focus the work ahead into four major categories:
1. Independent oversight of the Police Department by the Police and Fire Commission (PFC), including empowering the PFC to make the complaint process more accessible, to fairly hear resident complaints about officers, and to conduct independent investigations of allegations of officer misconduct.
2. Increasing transparency of the Racine Police Department by creating easily readable and accessible police policies and creating a public facing data portal where the public can search and readily obtain current and accurate police data on their interactions with community members.
3. Enhance the public trust and confidence of the RPD by continually engaging and conducting transparent outreach to City residents, and ensuring that the RPD reflects the diversity of the Racine community.
4. To address use of force policy, fully adopt the 8 Can’t Wait best practice policies championed by President Obama, and transparently share those policies in plain language with the public.
The task force
The report is the product of the Mayor’s Task Force on Police Reform, first commissioned in June 2020.
Obama called on the country’s mayors to engage their communities about policing and to drive reform efforts with a sense of urgency and resolve.
Mayor Mason accepted Obama’s challenge in June.
Among the initial actions taken by the city was bias training for the Racine Police Department, and the creation of the Mayor’s Task Force on Police Reform.
Appointments to the Task Force followed shortly after, with the first community meeting (held virtually due to COVID-19) coming in July.
Approximately 225 community members gathered over six sessions to review the Racine Police Department's current use of force policies and to develop actionable steps toward potential reform. Those meetings led to more than 500 pages of data, compiled by Payne & Frazier, a local consulting firm.
The Mayor’s Task Force on Police Reform was given a 90-day timeframe to review the Racine Police Department’s use of force policies and decide if and how the city should implement community oversight and provide recommendations.
In a letter included in the report, soon-to-retire Racine Police Chief Art Howell wrote of reimagining "the future of police."
"While additional work remains ahead, the strong foundation of police-community relationships established to date is promising," Howell wrote. "With sustained community input and engagement, and the organizational commitment of law enforcement officials to improve and evolve, our community is well-positioned to survive and thrive in the current policing environment."
The creation of the Task Force was sparked by the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police Department officer on May 25, 2020, and the ensuing nationwide reckoning with racial injustice.
Protests in Racine sometimes involved hundreds of people in Racine in May and June; during one such night of protests, after tear gas was used to disburse protesters in front of the Racine Police Department (some of whom had started throwing bricks and rocks at police), the Thelma Orr COP House at 1146 Villa St. was set ablaze and still has not reopened.
In responding to a question about why Racine needs to continue being progressive in its policing practices, despite already being a leader in community-oriented policing and mental health help available to officers, Mason wrote, "(W)e must restore people's trust and confidence in local policing ... Justice demands that we as community residents are kept safe from the actions of some who would do harm to others. Justice also demands that there is equal protection under the law, so that conduct, not race, is the determining factor of our enforcement."
Mason concluded: “Like America itself, the work of building a just and fair society never ends. Every generation is called on to make their community ‘more perfect’ than the one before. While we have an excellent police department, it is not perfect. Improvements can and should be made.”
