10 displaced in Thursday morning duplex fire in Racine

RACINE — An early Thursday morning blaze displaced three adults and seven children from a Franklin Street duplex, the Racine Fire Department reported. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is helping the occupants find temporary housing while repairs to the upper/lower duplex-styled dwelling are made. The building had working smoke detectors, fire officials said. Damage is estimated at $20,000.

Fire crews were dispatched at 2:57 a.m. to the residence at 1709 Franklin St.

“The first-floor occupant called 911 after smelling and seeing fire coming from her kitchen,” said Fire Department Lt. Scott Sorce. “She quickly woke up her children, exited the building and alerted the second-floor occupant. Fire crews arrived finding moderate smoke coming from the first floor. A quick fire attach was made, containing this fire to the kitchen. They confined an additional (fire) extension in the structure and started clearing the smoke.”

Sorce said the fire was under investigation as of Thursday morning, with a preliminary cause believed to be an “electrical event” in the kitchen.

“The kitchen stove is in question,” Sorce told The Journal Times.