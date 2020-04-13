10 COVID-19 deaths reported in Wisconsin Monday; 82 new cases confirmed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MADISON — Ten more people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services reported Monday afternoon, pushing the total to 154 deaths in the state.

Only 82 new cases were confirmed from Sunday to Monday, marking the first day in nearly three weeks that the state's total did not increase by more than 100.

Hospitalizations held steady, with 29% of confirmed cases remaining in the hospital as of Monday. And at least 52% of people confirmed to have had COVID-19 have never been hospitalized in the state, according to DHS.

As of April 7, when Wisconsin had 92 deaths, Wisconsin had the 18th most deaths from COVID-19 out of the 50 states, but was still lagging far behind New York state, which now has more than 8,000 deaths.

During his Monday afternoon virtual press conference, Gov. Tony Evers continued stressing the continued importance of social distancing to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.