10 COVID-19 deaths reported in Wisconsin Monday; 82 new cases confirmed

MADISON — Ten more people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services reported Monday afternoon, pushing the total to 154 deaths in the state.
Only 82 new cases were confirmed from Sunday to Monday, marking the first day in nearly three weeks that the state's total did not increase by more than 100.
Hospitalizations held steady, with 29% of confirmed cases remaining in the hospital as of Monday. And at least 52% of people confirmed to have had COVID-19 have never been hospitalized in the state, according to DHS.
As of April 7, when Wisconsin had 92 deaths, Wisconsin had the 18th most deaths from COVID-19 out of the 50 states, but was still lagging far behind New York state, which now has more than 8,000 deaths.
During his Monday afternoon virtual press conference, Gov. Tony Evers continued stressing the continued importance of social distancing to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“When we talk about flattening the curve, we are talking about fewer people getting sick. We are talking about less of an impact on our health care system. We are talking about saving lives. We are talking about your neighbors and coworkers and friends and family. We might even be talking about you. These are the lives we will save," Evers said. “I know this goes against the grain for most of us in Wisconsin ... This time is different. Except for the folks on the front lines, the most help we can give each other is to keep our distance from each other.”
A total of 36,769 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the disease.
According to DHS, Racine County's total has not changed since Sunday, holding steady at 117, although the county itself will have its own update at around 4 p.m.
Elsewhere in southeastern Wisconsin, according to the DHS, the reported totals are: 182 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 38 in Walworth County; 218 in Waukesha County; and 1,743 in Milwaukee County.
There have been 94 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number in any of the state’s 72 counties.
