 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10,000 pounds of plastic will be recycled into 20 benches in Waterford thanks to community collection effort
1 comment
alert top story

10,000 pounds of plastic will be recycled into 20 benches in Waterford thanks to community collection effort

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Dragging plastic bags

Volunteers drag plastic bags as part of the Waterford community's anti-waste collection that is expected to yield enough plastic to produce 20 community benches.

 Submitted photo
Plastic collection bags

Volunteers pose with thousands of plastic bags collected as part of a recycling effort led by The Lions Club of Waterford.

WATERFORD — A local recycling project that has lasted 20 months and collected thousands of pounds of plastic is nearing completion.

Members of various service organizations have collected thousands of pounds of plastic that would otherwise have gone to a landfill, according to a news release from the Lions Club of Waterford. Instead, the recycled plastic will return to the community as Trex benches. The project is ending Dec. 31.

Trex Company, Inc., also known as Trex or Trex Decking, is a manufacturer of outdoor items made from recycled materials, such as wood-alternative decking and railings.

Trex bench

This photo shows a bench in York County, Virginia, which continuously collects plastic bags that are turned into benches by The Trex Company. Waterford is expected to receive 20 such benches after more than 10,000 pounds of plastic were collected by the community.

500-pound goal far surpassed

In April 2019, the Lions Club of Waterford initiated a Trex Recycle project. The plan, set in motion by Lions Cindy Lotzer, Darrell McCullion and Guy Bristow, was to collect 500 pounds of plastic (about 40,500 plastic bags) in exchange for Trex donating a bench to the Village of Waterford, the Lions Club said in the release.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

That original goal was smashed.

Having success with their initial efforts, the Lions Club extended an invitation for other service organizations and youth groups to join the plastic recycling project. Those involved included the Waterford Lioness, Boy Scout Troop 338, St. Thomas Knights of Columbus, Cub Scout Pack 324, VFW Post 11038 and Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce/Explore Waterford. These organizations were aided by numerous local businesses and individuals, the Lions Club said in the release.

Plastic was taken to the Waterford Pick ‘n Save, 515 N. Milwaukee St. It was then placed in the Pick ‘n Save warehouse where Trex picked it up.

Now, 20 months since the project began, more than 10,000 pounds of plastic was collected for recycling and a total of 20 benches will be available for distribution in the community, the Lions Club said in the release.

In addition to supporting recycling at the community level, this also was done in support of the environment, one of Lions International’s global causes.

1 comment
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
The Roost is closing; restaurant's owner blames Racine's 25% occupancy limit
Local News

The Roost is closing; restaurant's owner blames Racine's 25% occupancy limit

  • 5 min to read

It’s the Friday before Christmas at The Roost. In years past, the dining room would be buzzing with a full house, and there often would be people waiting to be seated standing out on the sidewalk.

This year, several weeks into the city’s 25% occupancy limits on restaurants and bars imposed under Safer Racine Phase 5, it’s a much different picture at the popular breakfast and brunch fixture at Sixth and Villa Streets.

Citing tiny traffic and lost revenue throughout the pandemic, in part because of city-imposed restrictions, The Roost's last day is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 27.

+5
Aldermen upset new Racine juvenile detention facility will be in a predominantly Black neighborhood
Government and Politics

Aldermen upset new Racine juvenile detention facility will be in a predominantly Black neighborhood

  • 5 min to read

The County has decided to build the new $45 million facility for at-risk youth within city limits, without any notice to city leaders, in part to keep kids close to their families. Some members of the City Council are not happy about it.

“It’s exceptionally frustrating when the alderman of the area wasn’t told this was coming to the neighborhood,” John Tate II said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News