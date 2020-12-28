10,000 pounds of plastic will be recycled into 20 benches in Waterford thanks to community collection effort

WATERFORD — A local recycling project that has lasted 20 months and collected thousands of pounds of plastic is nearing completion.
Members of various service organizations have collected thousands of pounds of plastic that would otherwise have gone to a landfill, according to a news release from the Lions Club of Waterford. Instead, the recycled plastic will return to the community as Trex benches. The project is ending Dec. 31.
Trex Company, Inc., also known as Trex or Trex Decking, is a manufacturer of outdoor items made from recycled materials, such as wood-alternative decking and railings.
500-pound goal far surpassed
In April 2019, the Lions Club of Waterford initiated a Trex Recycle project. The plan, set in motion by Lions Cindy Lotzer, Darrell McCullion and Guy Bristow, was to collect 500 pounds of plastic (about 40,500 plastic bags) in exchange for Trex donating a bench to the Village of Waterford, the Lions Club said in the release.
That original goal was smashed.
Having success with their initial efforts, the Lions Club extended an invitation for other service organizations and youth groups to join the plastic recycling project. Those involved included the Waterford Lioness, Boy Scout Troop 338, St. Thomas Knights of Columbus, Cub Scout Pack 324, VFW Post 11038 and Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce/Explore Waterford. These organizations were aided by numerous local businesses and individuals, the Lions Club said in the release.
Plastic was taken to the Waterford Pick ‘n Save, 515 N. Milwaukee St. It was then placed in the Pick ‘n Save warehouse where Trex picked it up.
Now, 20 months since the project began, more than 10,000 pounds of plastic was collected for recycling and a total of 20 benches will be available for distribution in the community, the Lions Club said in the release.
In addition to supporting recycling at the community level, this also was done in support of the environment, one of Lions International’s global causes.