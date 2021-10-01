$1 per square foot: Vendors building brick-and-mortar shops inside Farmer's Market @ 2210

RACINE — “A little village.” That’s what Gail Deno and Bob Gleason, leaders of the Farmers Market @ 2210, envisioned from the start for their vendors at the market.
Now, with the introduction of Midwest Market @ 2210, they’re making that vision come true.
The concept of the Midwest Market is to have mini brick-and-mortar shops inside of the large market space at 2210 Rapids Drive, formerly a Pick n’ Save. The brick-and-mortars will be blended in with the regular farmers market booths there every weekend. They are currently in construction inside the market.
“We want to have different things for different folks. You could sell Harley parts to jams,” Gleason said.
There are at least 20 brick-and-mortars signed on already, Deno said, with a waiting list of more who want to come in. The idea’s popularity could be attributed to its affordability; it’s $1 per square foot each month, at a minimum of 200 square feet. Business owners can also design their store however they like.
The idea of having the village of shops was there from the start, since Farmer’s Market @ 2210 opened last September. “As soon as the walls started going up, everyone was excited,” Deno said. “It gives people hope.”
Rise in new businesses, expansions
Though businesses have struggled in many different ways throughout the pandemic and have even had to close their doors, the formation of new businesses have caused an unexpected growth in the U.S. economy.
According to the Peterson Institute of International Economics, by the end of 2020, about 9 million small businesses were either temporarily or permanently closed; 9 million jobs were lost as a result.
But the percentage of new businesses opening up in the U.S. grew from 3.5 million in 2019 to 4.4 million in 2020, a 24% increase. PIIE attributes it to changing consumer habits (wanting to shop more local, or shopping online more), an adaptive economy (more policies being implemented, like grants, to start businesses), and necessity (getting laid off meant needing to work for yourself).
Laurie Bech — owner of crumbs & icing, a from-scratch bakery that will soon have a brick-and-mortar inside the market and will be having pop-ups there until then — didn’t expect to have a place of her own so soon.
“It was a hope, but maybe not an attainable dream, and it’s grown into that,” Bech said.
An example of shifting consumer habits to shopping more local is the growing clientele of Deionta Malone’s restaurant, Josephine’s Home of the Lemon Pepper Taco. Malone opened up two years ago inside Port of Call Liquor, where the line would extend from “the back of the store, where the kitchen was, to the front of the store, and even into the parking lot.”
Now, he’s inside 2210, where the ample space and opportunities to be seen by different customers have helped his business grow.
An opportunity, a community
Midwest Market will see brand new vendors and vendors who have held tables at the Farmer’s Market over the last year.
The first brick-and-mortar to open was Annie’s Country Pantry, selling jams and jellies, in mid-September. Since then, owners Ann and Ron Muller said their regular customers, who frequented them when they just had a table, have come in to the new space with excitement.
The move into a brick-and-mortar has allowed Ann to expand her line of jarred spreads, adding more keto-friendly options.
Donna Lodor, owner of Bubbles Bath Shop who will soon have a brick-and-mortar space, said the opportunity will allow her to move her business out of her home — where a lot of the 2210 vendors keep or make their inventory.
“It’ll be an actual place for our customers to come,” Lodor said.
The introduction of makeshift brick-and-mortars is uncommon. John Michaud, owner of JEM Candle Company who’ll also have his own walls up, said it gives customers “a new shopping experience. The village concept is refreshing,” and something Racine needs.
Overall, the established community of vendors said they hope building brick-and-mortars will not only strengthen their small businesses, but also bring them closer as friends and business owners.
“Everybody has different personalities, and we tie them all together in this space for Racine,” said Kimm Jentzen, owner of Crystal Hippie Chick.
For Ivette Camarano, who is new to Racine and just held a grand opening for her cake pop business, Cakepopandroll, the community means everything. For example, Richard Moore of Midwest Reclaim and Barnwood at 2210 built her benches to commemorate her brother’s passing, which meant a lot to her.
“We’re building family,” she said.