$1 per square foot: Vendors building brick-and-mortar shops inside Farmer's Market @ 2210

RACINE — “A little village.” That’s what Gail Deno and Bob Gleason, leaders of the Farmers Market @ 2210, envisioned from the start for their vendors at the market.

Now, with the introduction of Midwest Market @ 2210, they’re making that vision come true.

The concept of the Midwest Market is to have mini brick-and-mortar shops inside of the large market space at 2210 Rapids Drive, formerly a Pick n’ Save. The brick-and-mortars will be blended in with the regular farmers market booths there every weekend. They are currently in construction inside the market.

“We want to have different things for different folks. You could sell Harley parts to jams,” Gleason said.

There are at least 20 brick-and-mortars signed on already, Deno said, with a waiting list of more who want to come in. The idea’s popularity could be attributed to its affordability; it’s $1 per square foot each month, at a minimum of 200 square feet. Business owners can also design their store however they like.