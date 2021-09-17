1 of 2 tigers at Racine Zoo, and 1 of about 500 left of her species, dies from cancer complications

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Having spent the first 10 years of her life in South Carolina, snow was a foreign concept,” Petersen said in the release. “Anya’s eyes got as big as saucers. She walked slowly onto exhibit and laid down. All of the sudden, she started rolling in the snow and made a giant tiger angel. That was the first of many tiger angels Anya would make.”

Anya loved pork chops and the smell of autumn. “Nothing would make her go crazier than pumpkin or apple pie seasoning.”

As an Amur tiger, Anya was a member of the largest species of cats and one of the most critically endangered animals in the world, the zoo said; only about 500 Amur tigers are thought to remain in the wild. Anya contributed to studies by the Prusten Project, a nonprofit organization which studies the social vocalizations of tigers. She was an ambassador for her species, helping raise funds and awareness.

“Her keepers will definitely miss the chuff conversations they used to have back and forth during mealtime,” a release said. “The loss of this beautiful stripey lady has definitely left a hole in the carnivore team and the entire Racine Zoo family.”