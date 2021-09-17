1 of 2 tigers at Racine Zoo, and 1 of about 500 left of her species, dies from cancer complications

RACINE — Anya, one of Racine Zoo’s two Amur tigers, has died at age 16 from complications of lung cancer.
According to the zoo, Anya was undergoing a routine sedation exam to check on her health, check on her bloodwork and receive injections for her arthritis when she died from complications during the procedure.
Subsequent testing showed that Anya was suffering from advanced stages of lung cancer, which led to the complications. Amur tigers have an average life span of 10-14 years in the wild; Anya was considered a “senior cat.”
Cancer is not uncommon in older big cats, the zoo said.
Zoo staff are mourning the loss of Anya, but they are “happy that they were able to provide Anya with a beautiful ‘retirement home’ for the later half of her life,” the release said.
Anya was born at the Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, South Carolina, on May 9, 2005. She lived at the Riverbanks Zoo until 2015, when she moved to Racine Zoo.
The zoo wrote: “When Anya first came to Racine six years ago, she was very quiet and timid. But her primary keeper, Amy Petersen, recalls that as the months progressed, she slowly came out of her shell. A couple months in, Anya experienced snow.”
“Having spent the first 10 years of her life in South Carolina, snow was a foreign concept,” Petersen said in the release. “Anya’s eyes got as big as saucers. She walked slowly onto exhibit and laid down. All of the sudden, she started rolling in the snow and made a giant tiger angel. That was the first of many tiger angels Anya would make.”
Anya loved pork chops and the smell of autumn. “Nothing would make her go crazier than pumpkin or apple pie seasoning.”
As an Amur tiger, Anya was a member of the largest species of cats and one of the most critically endangered animals in the world, the zoo said; only about 500 Amur tigers are thought to remain in the wild. Anya contributed to studies by the Prusten Project, a nonprofit organization which studies the social vocalizations of tigers. She was an ambassador for her species, helping raise funds and awareness.
“Her keepers will definitely miss the chuff conversations they used to have back and forth during mealtime,” a release said. “The loss of this beautiful stripey lady has definitely left a hole in the carnivore team and the entire Racine Zoo family.”
Anya is survived by Naka, the zoo’s other Amur tiger. Naka, 17, is also considered an older big cat. The zoo’s veterinary team is monitoring her health — and all of the other animals’ health — daily.