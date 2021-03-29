1 million fully vaccinated in Wisconsin; everyone may be eligible before May

Wisconsin health officials announced Monday that 1,001,142 people have completed their vaccination cycle. That equates to a little more than 17% of Wisconsin’s population.

In other milestones, more than half of Wisconsinites 65 and older have received at least one shot, with almost 75% having been fully vaccinated. According to the state, Wisconsin ranks fourth nationwide for number of doses administered per 100,000 people age 64 and older.

“We’re happy to see folks in Wisconsin doing their part and getting vaccinated when it is their turn,” Gov. Tony Evers stated. “Keep up the good work, and we’ll be back to our Wisconsin way of life before you know it.”

Racine County experiencing a rise

Most of Racine County is again listed as at “high risk” for COVID-19 outbreaks for the first time in weeks.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reclassified the communities within the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department — all of the county except for City of Racine, Elmwood Park and Wind Point — as “high risk.” The jurisdiction of the City of Racine Public Health Department, which has had stricter protocols throughout the pandemic, remains listed as at “moderate risk.”