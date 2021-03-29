1 million fully vaccinated in Wisconsin; everyone may be eligible before May

Wisconsin health officials announced Monday that 1,001,142 people have completed their vaccination cycle. That equates to a little more than 17% of Wisconsin’s population.
In other milestones, more than half of Wisconsinites 65 and older have received at least one shot, with almost 75% having been fully vaccinated. According to the state, Wisconsin ranks fourth nationwide for number of doses administered per 100,000 people age 64 and older.
“We’re happy to see folks in Wisconsin doing their part and getting vaccinated when it is their turn,” Gov. Tony Evers stated. “Keep up the good work, and we’ll be back to our Wisconsin way of life before you know it.”
Racine County experiencing a rise
Most of Racine County is again listed as at “high risk” for COVID-19 outbreaks for the first time in weeks.
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reclassified the communities within the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department — all of the county except for City of Racine, Elmwood Park and Wind Point — as “high risk.” The jurisdiction of the City of Racine Public Health Department, which has had stricter protocols throughout the pandemic, remains listed as at “moderate risk.”
On about March 11, the countywide case rate (that is the number of active positive coronavirus cases per 100,000 people) dipped below 100 for the first time since July — moving the risk level from high to moderate. But, according to new numbers reported Monday, the case rate for the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department has risen to 107.
The case rate for the City of Racine Public Health Department as of Monday was 84.
A notice from Racine County said that the rising rates are “an important reminder for the public to continue following public-health guidelines to help avoid an increase in cases.”
Health leaders nationwide have raised concerns that as vaccines rollout those who haven’t been vaccinated will become more willing to gather, leading to late outbreaks of COVID-19. As of this week, the U.S. has confirmed more than 30 million COVID-19 cases with nearly 550,000 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus and its variants.
Access for all soon
DHS plans to open up vaccinations to the general public beginning May 1, but Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said she anticipates the department will announce soon that general vaccinations will start earlier.
She also noted that the department has seen people who have received vaccinations and still become infected with COVID-19. She said she didn’t have a total because the department was still coordinating its data and trying to determine whether those people became infected before the vaccine took full effect.
Wisconsin Public Radio reported that Willems Van Dijk said the state not “not having the ability to close businesses like other states did, played a huge part in the (COVID-19 case) surge we saw in the fall.”
Wisconsin remains a leader in vaccinations nationwide, having consistently been most efficient with distributing doses allotted and having increased the number of doses administered per week: from 106,520 the week of Jan. 17 to 200,116 the next week to 240,813 the week of Valentine’s Day to 345,763 last week.
Van Dijk made the remarks during a noon question-and-answer session with reporters sponsored by the Milwaukee Press Club and WisPolitics.com.
Local look
As it has throughout the pandemic, Racine County — like most urban counties with higher poverty rates — remains slightly behind the statewide pace in terms of vaccinations.
As of Monday, 15.5% of the county’s population (30,346 people) had completed their vaccinations, while 27.2% (53,423 people) had received just one of their two doses.
Leaders hope the new Regency Mall vaccination clinic that opened last week and administered as many as 1,170 vaccine doses can help close the gaps, particularly regarding vaccine rate disparities between the county’s white and non-white populations.
White Racine County residents, as of Monday, were more than 2.3 times more likely to have received at least one shot than black or Hispanic residents, according to state data.
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.