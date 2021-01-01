$1.5M deal nearly locked in: Ex-railway may finally become trail connecting eastern and western Racine County

UNION GROVE — State officials have announced plans to purchase 120 acres of an old railroad line to be converted into a new public recreational trail across Racine County.
The project, which has been discussed for many years, would constitute an 11-mile extension of the White River State Trail, currently running into Burlington and extending west into Walworth County.
The state Department of Natural Resources plans to spend $1.5 million — of which Racine County would provide $500,000 — to acquire the old railroad property and extend the trail east to Sturtevant.
The new hiking and biking trail would pass through Union Grove, where proponents have been working for years to transform the former railroad corridor.
Larissa Gallagher, a leader of the nonprofit group Union Grove Rails To Trails Inc., said the state’s announced real estate deal is an encouraging sign that work can begin soon to develop the trail into a public recreational resource.
“We’re ecstatic,” Gallagher said.
Deal may close soon
DNR officials recently informed Union Grove and other local municipalities along the 11-mile route that the state was moving ahead to purchase the real estate from Canadian Pacific Railway. The sale is expected to be completed in January.
In addition to Union Grove, the old railroad line passes through the Town of Dover, and the villages of Yorkville, Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant.
Brigit Brown, recreation management section chief for the DNR, said extending the White River trail across Racine County holds the potential for connecting with up to 700 miles in other proposed trails throughout southeastern Wisconsin.
Brown called the new deal with Canadian Railway one of the most significant railroad trail projects in recent years.
“It’s incredibly exciting,” she said. “All of a sudden, things are coming to fruition.”
In Union Grove, the project represents not only public recreation, but also a possible enticement for new businesses catering to hikers and bikers, such as restaurants and bike shops.
Shelly Petrick, another member of Union Grove Rails To Trails, said the state’s decision to acquire the 120-acre site is pivotal.
“It’s the missing piece that we’ve been waiting for,” Petrick said.
The trail project originally was proposed in 2014, but funding has been difficult to arrange.
Canadian Pacific Railway initially said the old railroad property was worth about $3 million. State DNR officials not only had to negotiate a lower price, but also had to deal with budget cuts in Madison.
Cutting it close
A state grant of $1 million announced in 2017 was still short of the amount needed to make a deal with the railroad company. Racine County then stepped forward with a $500,000 contribution to complete the financing.
James Lemke, real estate section chief for the DNR, said the $1 million grant would have expired and become unavailable next year unless the recreational trail development moved forward.
Of the decision to purchase the land, Lemke said, “We took a big step forward.”
Following the Racine County Board’s approval of the funding in November as part of the county’s 2021 budget, the state informed local municipalities that the real estate deal was going ahead.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave applauded the state’s movement on the trail project.
“It has been a true team effort to get to this point,” Delagrave said.
Once the deal is finalized, county officials will work with local volunteers and others to plan details of the trail development.
Union Grove Rails To Trails has discussed pursuing private donations, other outside grants and possibly local funding to prepare and maintain the recreational trail.
Petrick said financing the trail cannot possibly be as difficult as it was to purchase the land.
“You stick with it,” she said, “until it gets done.”