$1.5M deal nearly locked in: Ex-railway may finally become trail connecting eastern and western Racine County

“We’re ecstatic,” Gallagher said.

Deal may close soon

DNR officials recently informed Union Grove and other local municipalities along the 11-mile route that the state was moving ahead to purchase the real estate from Canadian Pacific Railway. The sale is expected to be completed in January.

In addition to Union Grove, the old railroad line passes through the Town of Dover, and the villages of Yorkville, Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant.

Brigit Brown, recreation management section chief for the DNR, said extending the White River trail across Racine County holds the potential for connecting with up to 700 miles in other proposed trails throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

Brown called the new deal with Canadian Railway one of the most significant railroad trail projects in recent years.

“It’s incredibly exciting,” she said. “All of a sudden, things are coming to fruition.”