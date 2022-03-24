$1.5M available to help Racinians pursue training for careers in the trades

RACINE — Hundreds of Racine residents will get financial help to complete their high school education or pursue a professional trade under a new city initiative called “GROW Racine.”
Mayor Cory Mason and community partners gathered at City Hall on Thursday to announce the $1.5 million initiative. Funding for the program will come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act COVID relief initiative.
Mason said the initiative sends the message that the city council and his office believes in the potential of residents.
“We want you to succeed and we’re investing in your future success,” he said.
The program will provide:
- 250 adult Racine residents with $1,500 scholarships to help them attain high school diplomas or equivalency degrees
- Another 250 adult Racine residents with $1,500 scholarships to help them complete local pre-apprenticeship training for careers in the trades.
- $600,000 to the Racine Financial Empowerment Center to sustain and grow the center, which provides free, confidential, one-on-one professional financial counseling.
GROW is an acronym: Growing Residents’ Opportunity & Wealth.
Mason called the investments “critically important to addressing disparities in high school degree attainment, homeownership, financial resiliency, and access to family-supporting jobs...
“GROW Racine and these scholarships send a clear message to all Racine residents that whatever happened in the past, it can’t get in your way anymore,” he said. “These investments say to all Racine residents, we believe in you, we believe you are worthy, we believe in you, and your family’s future success.”
Partners
Among those who joined Mason were representatives from the YWCA Southeast Wisconsin, the Racine Family YMCA, WRTP (Wisconsin Regional Training Partnerships)/Big Step, Housing Resources Inc., and Higher Expectations for Racine County.
Marie Hargrove, YMCA Southeast Wisconsin education outreach coordinator, spoke of all the good that would come of the scholarship dollars and the importance of partnerships.
"This partnership will be an example of how important it is for all of us to work together so the city of Racine, residents, businesses and all involved can grow together,” she said. “Therefore, our team is so proud to partnership with the city, with Mayor Mason, in this opportunity.”
Ahmad Qawi, president/CEO of the Racine Family YMCA, promoted the importance of collaboration and said those involved would “work hard and give the residents of this city the opportunity to get a career in the trades.”
He spoke of an 18-year-old who recently graduated from First Choice Pre-Apprenticeship training, got his first job in construction and is now making $26/hour. According to its website, Racine Family YMCA’s First Choice is an equal-opportunity partnership between participants, the Y and area employers to prepare individuals from diverse backgrounds for family-sustaining jobs in the construction industry.
“Just imagine residents with their high school degrees, with their GEDs, coming out and interested in the trades and being able to have a livable wage, being able to buy a home.”
“All the young folks talk about generational wealth,” Qawi added. “It starts today.”
According to Investopedia, "Generational wealth refers to assets passed by one generation of a family to another. Those assets can include stocks, bonds, and other investments, as well as real estate and family businesses."
Lindsay Blumer, president/CEO of WRTP/Big Step, said, “We are beyond excited for this important partnership."
John Anderson, southeast region director of WRTP/Big Step, later explained one of the challenges for people interested in obtaining more education and more job skills is that they may already be working and/or have family responsibilities.
The WRTP/Big Step program is seven weeks, but the training occurs during the day. If someone is working the day shift, they could not pursue the training.
Anderson noted a scholarship would help many people live while they pursued the training necessary to get a job with a family-sustaining wage.
