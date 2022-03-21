$1,000 reward offered for information in death of Eugene Henderson

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information regarding the homicide death of 14-year-old Eugene "J.R." T. Henderson.
Henderson was fatally shot in the head on the evening of March 13 while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle, the Racine Police Department reported Wednesday.
Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.