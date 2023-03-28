Two men taken to hospital after shooting

RACINE — Two people are recovering from gunshots after a weekend shooting incident near 17th Street and Taylor Avenue.

The Racine Police Department said both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting that occurred about 2 p.m. Friday.

The incident took place in the 2300 block of 17th Street, although police did not disclose whether it was a residence, business or other place.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, the police department spokeswoman, described both victims as adult men.

Both victims arrived at a hospital after police had been contacted.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

RAVI to mark National Vietnam War Veterans Day

RACINE — The 50th anniversary of U.S. combat troops returning home from the Vietnam War is Wednesday, March 29. The date is officially known as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Racine Area Veterans Inc. invites the community and all veterans to celebrate this day with a toast and remember those who served. It will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Veterans Center and Legacy Museum, 820 Main St.