RACINE — Love is in the air and on the streets in Downtown Racine.

Downtown Racine Corporation's 23rd annual public art project features four-foot-tall wooden letters that display one of two designs: either "I (heart) Racine" or simply the word "Love."

Past art projects included sculptures of cats, bears and dogs that were displayed throughout Downtown.

Though not a part of the traditional public art series, DRC also holds an ice carving competition in the winter.

This year's annual art project, titled "#Love Public Art," debuted during Downtown Racine's first First Friday event of the season on June 2.

Twenty-four artists were selected to put their own artistic spins on the wooden sculptures to be displayed through the summer.

The art can be seen in front of the businesses in Downtown Racine that sponsored the artists.

Nineteen of the artworks will be auctioned off in September, with the remaining five to be displayed in Downtown for years to come.

"Be My Valentine"

Kelly Drumm-Frederick's submission for this year's public art project, titled "Be My Valentine," was inspired by her great-grandmother, who was born on Valentine's day.

Her sculpture is adorned with 292 vintage Valentine's Day cards.

"I thought vintage was kinda just fun," Drumm-Frederick said. "I do have old ones from my great -grandmother that I did keep but didn't put on here 'cause those are sentimental."

Drumm-Frederick said the process to create the project lasted a little more than a month.

This is the 11th project Drumm-Frederick has done for Downtown Racine, but the first one she has done in nine years. Some of the animals she made for Downtown in the past, including a bear and an otter, still reside at her house.

"I don't try to do it unless I have a solid idea," Drumm-Frederick said about not participating for as long as she did. "When I saw this, I was kind of like 'Oh, OK, that kinda makes sense. Let's give it a go.'"

Drumm-Frederick said the process to create her art was a lot of work but also fun.

"It's good to sit back and do something creative on your own time," Drumm-Frederick said.

While not an artist by trade, Drumm-Frederick makes jewelry from stamps collected by her great grandmother and paints in her free time. She said she makes art for her own enjoyment.

"Be My Valentine" is featured outside of Design Partners Firm, 338 Main St.

Little Golden Books

Dallas and Tarah Tawwater's public art project submission is inspired by Little Golden Books, which used to be printed in Racine.

The display features characters from the Little Golden Books, including the Poky Little Puppy and the Three Little Kittens. The letters that make up "Racine" are decorated with different designs featured on the spines of the books throughout the years.

The pair said the piece took them about a month to complete.

Growing up in Racine and Kenosha, the Tawwaters knew they wanted to use Little Golden Books as their theme when it appeared on the list of possible ideas given to them by Downtown Racine.

"We both separately thought 'Golden Books' and then told each other," Tarah said. "Then we came up with an idea and how it would lay out together."

The couple works together as artists based in Sturtevant, opening their own design business, Tawwater Fine Arts and Design, last November. The couple has also designed tricycles for the Racine Public Library.

"We are a new business. It's a home business, but we are definitely starting strong with the community," Dallas said.

Dallas said the two do a "little bit of everything," including design, photography, music and vinyl work.

The Tawwater's design is featured outside of the Johnson Financial Group Building, 555 Main St.

Hope of a New Day

Faille Schmitz was looking for an opportunity to be more creative when she saw the chance to create a project for Downtown Racine.

As a Christian, Schmitz said she had asked God how to use her skills to do something in the community. She said that's when she came across the call for artists for the public art project.

Schmitz had seen projects in Downtown Racine throughout the years, and this year, she felt ready to participate.

The design, titled "Hope of a New Day," features an acrylic painting depicting the lake at sunrise.

While her inspiration was her Christian faith, Schmitz said she did not want make the design overtly religious.

"A sunrise is a kind of a universal symbol of hope and new beginnings. That's really what I want to capture here," Schmitz said, though she does hope the meaning behind the artwork comes through to some people.

"I do believe that the artist's intention does come through in paintings often, so I'm hoping that if people see it, that it will be not just like, 'That's a pretty painting of a sunrise,'" Schmitz said. "They will be able to find some meaning in it, ... or if somebody is walking by and going through something, they will be able to find some kind of personal inspiration."

As a digital artist, Schmitz said she designed the artwork quickly. She then spent the last couple of weeks painting the design from the mock up.

Schmitz called her work a "labor of love" for Racine, as she said she loves the town she has lived in for most of her life.

"It's just a really, really beautiful city that has so much potential," Schmitz said. "That's my hope for Racine. New Beginnings, new life, new things just pop in everywhere."

In photos: Downtown Racine's 2020 public art flower pots Summertime in Racine Beeee Yourself Flowers that shines from space Ladybugs picnic Now and Then Nap Time Nap Time Nap Time Newsworthy Newsworthy Beautiful Birds Beautiful Birds Nautical Racine Summer Blk & White Trio Bea Creative Bea Creative Bea Creative RYOCY "Rooting" for the best!