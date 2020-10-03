Local Armenian-Americans pray for peace while Armenians fight to maintain control of disputed lands

“Our homeland is now in a state of war,” Bishop Daniel Findikyan, primate of the Armenian Church of America’s Eastern Diocese, said in a Monday letter to the faithful in his diocese, which includes Wisconsin.
On Sunday, Sept. 27, the Republic of Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey, began attacking territory that is, legally speaking, its own land. Turks call the region “Nagorno-Karabakh,” while Armenians know it as “Artsakh.” The mountainous territory, which is slightly smaller than Delaware, is almost entirely populated by ethnic Armenians, although it lies within Turk-populated Azerbaijan, just east of the country of Armenia.
With around 200 dead combined from both sides over the past week, including dozens of civilian casualties, it’s the worst violence seen in the region in decades.
But violence there is nothing new. From 1992-1994, 30,000 people died during a conflict in which the Armenians occupying Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh tried to become independent after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
“Here we are again,” Fr. Avedis Kalayjian, the pastor at St. Mesrob Armenian Church in Caledonia, thought somberly when he heard the news last week. On Wednesday and Saturday, he led prayer services calling for peace in the region.
With fighting continuing daily, more volunteers enlisting and the death count rising, peace can't come soon enough.
“The most frustrating part about this particular set of attacks is that they come unprovoked from the Azari side,” Kalayjian told The Journal Times. “It appears that Turkey, while they’ve always had a behind-the-scenes effort to always support Azerbaijan, is taking a more overt course of action” by “using their military hardware” to support Azerbaijan.
Many Armenians, Kalayjian included, believe that this ongoing conflict is just a façade for Turkey’s longheld desire to establish what Kalayjian calls a “Pan-Turkic Empire,” while the Turks have maintained that they are simply trying to regain control of land they believe should belong to them.
“For Armenians and for me personally, this is just another episode in a long conflict between Muslim Turks and Christian Armenians,” Kalayjian said. “I think a lot of Armenians in the diocese look at it that way. There’s no real distinction between the Turks of Azerbaijan and the Turks of Turkey. One of the reasons why this conflict is so scary is because Armenia is the only thing that is blocking a pan-Turkic empire that would run from all the way from Istanbul," near the westernmost point in Turkey, "to China.”
History of violence, genocide
Relations between Turks and Armenians have really never been good, especially not since the Armenian Genocide, in which as many as 1.5 million people were killed from 1914-1923 via starvation, mass drownings, death marches and other atrocities carried out by the Republic of Turkey and former Ottoman Empire.
“It was a calculated effort to get non-Turkic people out of that area,” Kalayjian said.
Turkey has disparaged the use of the word “genocide” to describe what happened, but most historians and more than 30 countries — including the U.S., Russia and Germany — still recognize the atrocities as being one of the deadliest genocides in history. Following this new violence, The Daily Beast published a story Tuesday with the headline “Armenians Fear Turkey Is Back to Finish Off the Genocide.”
Following the genocide is when many Armenians came to the U.S., with a large number of them settling and finding jobs in southeastern Wisconsin.
Now, Kalayjian said, there are few Armenian immigrants or first-generation Armenians living in Wisconsin. But ties to the country of Armenia are strong, particularly for those who have visited the landlocked country and volunteered there. “These kinds of conflicts, these kinds of border skirmishes, hit very close to home,” Kalayjian said.
During the 20th century, the lands that now make up Armenia and Azerbaijan were under rule of the Soviet Union. But as the USSR began collapsing in the late 1980s, Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh — almost entirely made up of Armenians despite sitting inside Turk-controlled Azerbaijan — tried to break off. In 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan independently became independent of the Soviet Union. Around that same time, Artsakh sought to become independent on its own, with Armenians there taking control of Azerbaijani land and holding it until and after a ceasefire was put in place in May 1994.
“This territory of Artsakh has been an ancestral dwelling for Armenians for centuries,” Kalayjian said.
Years after that, the United Nations passed resolutions that said the land taken by Armenians should be relinquished back to Azerbaijan proper. But the U.N. has never really done anything to enforce or back off on those resolutions, despite tensions consistently bubbling.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told the international news outlet Al Jezeera that one of the reasons behind the current fighting is that mediators “do not insist or exert pressure to start implementing the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council."
Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said something similar in a Tuesday speech, stating that “The United States, Russia and France have not been able to resolve the conflict for almost 30 years. On the contrary, they are doing everything they can to prolong the problem ... Azerbaijan has already listened to you for 30 years! But whose lands are occupied? Azerbaijan’s! … We have no time to wait another 30 years. The conflict must be resolved now.”
Kalayjian said that the Armenian Church of America is “putting our (U.S.) government on notice” by trying to get the U.S. to step in and serve as “a fair broker to whatever resolution takes place … We would like the United States to take this seriously."
Armenian-Americans want U.S. to step in
Bishop Findikyan said that Armenian-American advocacy groups meeting with legislators and the Trump administration want to call for an end of all aid from the U.S. to Azerbaijan while the conflict drags on.
In recent years, however, the U.S. has grown less likely to get involved in foreign conflicts, according to Thomas de Waal, a historian and journalist, who noted that the U.S.’s backing off could open up gaps for aggressors to exploit if they don’t believe the world’s predominant military power will intervene. This current “flare-up” in Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh “can also be seen as a symptom of a world in which the U.S. is no longer acting to defuse regional conflicts,” de Waal wrote for Politico Europe.
In an interview with The Daily Beast, de Waal said that it appears “Azerbaijan thinks that currently the U.S. is preoccupied with the presidential elections” and thus is less likely to try to protect Armenians against invaders.
Another factor that heightens global wariness of this conflict is that Armenia still has a friendship with Russia. Should the small country call on the Kremlin for help and the Russians agree, it could drag out the conflict and lead to more deaths on both sides — a scary concept for all involved, especially since Azerbaijan and Turkey are not necessarily on bad terms with Russia.
On Friday, the Associated Press reported that the U.S. and Russia had come to an agreement regarding the conflict, but did not elaborate on what that agreement was. On Saturday, Turkey's foreign minister claimed that demands for a ceasefire were “superficial,” indicating that fighting will likely continue for the time being.
Reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this story.
