RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason announced Tuesday that the Lakeview Community Center will be demolished by the city nearly four years after the building was destroyed in a kitchen fire.

A demolition date has not been officially announced yet, but Mason said in a Facebook post that that the building would be torn down “in the near future.”

The community center was destroyed in Sept. 2019 and has been considered unusable since. The insurance company paid out $967,000 and considered the building a total loss, but that was not enough for the city to completely raze and build a new structure.

The funding for the demolition comes from the 2023 budget and was approved by the City Council in Nov. 2022. Bids for the demolition will be taken by the public works committee and voted on by council.

After the building is demolished, the area will be tested for environmental remediation and cleanup to ensure the building is safe for future use, which will take about a year after the demolition is completed.

"We are following a carefully planned process to ensure safety and environmental protection," Mason said in the post.

In Oct. 2021, City Council unanimously voted to approve a planning option agreement with F Street Development from Milwaukee to explore mixed use development in Lakeview Park, which houses the community center. However, the agreement caused concern among residents that the city was going to sell the park and let developers build multi-family housing buildings where the park stood.

Mason said that the city never intended to get rid of the park, but entered into the agreement to consider a public-private use for the building. Those plans were shelved nearly a year later due to rising costs of materials and interest rates.

Mason said in the post that the city has not determined what will happen with the site after remediation and that the priority was to tear the building down.