La Taquiza Guadalajara capitalizes on pop-ular dining trend

RACINE — Rising in a few short years from relative obscurity to the nation’s second-hottest dining concept, pop-up restaurants have become all the rage, and not just in the nation’s trend-setting cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.
Pop-up restaurants are as close as literally just down the street in Racine, with The Branch at 1501 in Uptown quickly becoming the city’s heart of pop-up dining culture under the aegis of its Collective Roots at The Branch initiative.
The limited availability of pop-ups offering a variety of fresh, unique flavors drives urgency for diners to seek out the unique dining experiences that these mini-restaurants offer.
A popular performance and event venue, The Branch at 1501, housed in the circa-1923 former American Bank & Trust Company at 1501 Washington Ave., today hosts four pop-ups in its collective kitchen, serving their customers curbside through the drive-thru window off Ann Street. The Branch’s breakfast and lunch café has been closed to the public during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Collective Roots at The Branch, a diverse collection of chefs showcasing their expressive culinary talents, now has added Jalisco-style Mexican pop-up La Taquiza Guadalajara as the latest addition to a pop-up restaurant collection that also includes Esperanza Coffee Collective (esperanzacoffeecollective.com), Dragon Pit Barbecue (dragonpitbbq.com), and Asian fusion SapSap Eats (sapsapeats.com).
A passion for food
La Taquiza Guadalajara has its roots in the Davalos family’s multigenerational deep love for good food.
“We eat a lot,” said Guadalupe “Lupe” Davalos, who co-owns the pop-up restaurant with her brother Alejandro Davalos and their parents, Cerafin and Veronica Davalos. “Food is who we are.”
La Taquiza Guadalajara is the realization of the Davalos family’s dream of bringing their small town, family recipe food culture from outside Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico to Racine and southeastern Wisconsin.
“We’re here to showcase our roots,” Lupe said. “We’re building a legacy and really pushing for that American Dream. We’re very passionate about that — to be here for the city.”
Specializing in family-favorite special occasion dish Birria and other Jalisco-style Mexican cuisine, La Taquiza Guadalajara, which launched last year, began offering curbside service at The Branch on Nov. 14. The pop-up also offers catering services and pop-ups at various events and venues around the area, most notably the Franksville Food Truck Festival and Franksville Craft Beer Garden in the Village of Caledonia, where the pop-up earned “Taco King” honors.
La Taquiza Guadalajara’s reception at Collective Roots has been encouraging.
“People are just loving it,” Alejandro said of La Taquiza Guadalajara’s pop-up curbside service. “Things have been going really good.’
Lupe agreed, noting regular customers have been augmented by “a lot of new faces” as news of La Taquiza Guadalajara spreads online and through word of mouth.
“It’s been well-received,” she said, noting phone-in and online ordering at La Taquiza Guadalajara “is really easy.”
In addition to “star dish” menu staple Birria, chef Alejandro serves up a rotating menu that’s featured on La Taquiza Guadalajara’s regularly-updated Facebook Page and website.
“We do a lot of rotating,” Lupe said. “It keeps people coming.”
‘We keep each other on our toes’
Both Alejandro and Lupe say working collectively out of the communal kitchen at The Branch has been a great experience.
“We keep each other on our toes,” Lupe noted. “We’re all so creative. At the end of the day we’re all rooted in our food in our culture, in the experiences that we’ve all had. I think that’s why we all get along so well. It’s perfect, honestly. Emerson at Dragon Pit, Alex at SapSap, Sergio at Esperanza – everyone’s so excited and supportive. We all know how much it means to us. Having that genuine support amongst your comrades is so important. We want to make sure all of our small businesses last.”
Alejandro said he likes the spirit of support and camaraderie that Collective Roots embodies.
“It’s nice being able to work with Dragon Pit, Esperanza and SapSap – we’re all good friends,” he said. “We’re all here to do the same thing – show our food off. It shows that Racine is diverse.”
Alejandro said the collective pop-up format and resources offered by Collective Roots is a big boon to fledgling start-ups like La Taquiza Guadalajara in a capital-intensive business
“We enjoy being here,” he said. “It gives us an idea of how it will be, how it will run, when we get to our next goal, getting a food truck, and from there, a restaurant. It’s a pre-test, a trial run. If an opportunity shows itself we’ll take it, but we’re taking it little by little for now. We’ll see what happens. We’ve got something good going, so we’re good.”
While there’s no set timeline for La Taquiza Guadalajara’s expansion, Alejandro said that when the end goal of a brick-and-mortar restaurant is finally reached, he hopes to remain in Uptown.
“We enjoy being here” he said. “We would like to stay in Uptown. We like it here.”
That commitment to Uptown is music to the ears of The Branch at 1501 owner Kristina Campbell, who sees Collective Roots as something of a business incubator for restaurants as part of her passion for revitalizing the city’s Uptown business district along Washington Avenue.
“It’s been working out well,” Campbell said. “It’s a nice eclectic mix of different foods. It’s been really cool to see such different culinary experiences coming out of one kitchen. It’s fun that people are able to get different ethnic foods. It’s giving an opportunity for these chefs to show off what they do best. My personal goal would be that these pop-ups grow big enough of a client base to stay in Uptown and grow into a brick-and-mortar and make Uptown a food destination.”
Learn more
La Taquiza Guadalajara is open for curbside service on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Mondays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast and lunch and 4-7 p.m. for dinner. This weekend will be the pop-up’s last weekend serving at The Branch until Jan. 24, 2021.
La Taquiza Guadalajara offers eGiftcards through its website.
For more information, find La Taquiza Guadalajara on Facebook, visit LaTaquizaGdl.com, email lataquizagdl262@gmail.com, or call or text 262-497-3827.
