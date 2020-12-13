Johnson Bank closes some locations as customers shift toward online, mobile banking

RACINE — As online retailing has radically altered the nation’s brick-and-mortar retailing scene, so online and mobile banking has begun to spur significant changes and consolidations in America’s heritage brick-and-mortar banking industry.
Among other things, branches are getting pruned — six in the recent case of Racine-based Johnson Financial Group, Inc., the holding company of Johnson Bank and Johnson Insurance, founded in 1970 and today ranking as Wisconsin’s largest family-owned financial services company with $5.52 billion in assets and $4.28 billion in deposits as of March 31.
“Branch business isn’t going away for us,” said Johnson Bank chief executive officer James Popp. “We’re just trying to make some smart decisions on how many branches we have, where they are and where we need them going forward. As an industry and a company, as we look at our physical locations and evaluate where we need and want to do facelifts, reimagine what the branch looks like, it’s an opportune time to also decide where our branches should be.”
The six Johnson Bank locations closed Nov. 13 were located at 6520 Northwestern Ave. (Highway 38), Caledonia; 1525 Howe St., Racine; 8311 16th St., Sturtevant; 2729 18th St., Kenosha; 1309 N. Wright Rd., Janesville; and 455 Riverdale Drive, Green Bay.
“We have seen an even greater increase in the use of our convenient digital solutions even before the pandemic, while experiencing a decline in visits to some of our offices,” said Karla Krehbiel, Racine-Kenosha area Southeastern Wisconsin Regional President of Johnson Financial Group. “After careful consideration, we officially closed the six offices on Nov. 13. The services we offer our clients and the choices they have to use them via new technology continues to evolve, providing access to services beyond our office locations.”
Additionally, Johnson Bank has adjusted the ways it serves customers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, temporarily closing its bank lobbies to support local community health efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“Now that lobbies have been closed, clients continue to schedule in-person appointments, or use our drive-thrus, night drops or online and mobile banking services,” Krehbiel said. “They can also get cash at thousands of fee-free ATMs. With our online banking and mobile app, they can check their balances, pay bills, view transactions, and transfer money.”
With 37 locations across Wisconsin, Johnson Bank continues to operate six Racine County locations: 555 Main St. in Downtown Racine at Johnson Financial Group headquarters; 5901 Durand Ave., Racine; 4959 Douglas Ave., Caledonia; 6700 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant; 4001 Main St., Wind Point; and 101 W. Chestnut St., Burlington.
Closed branches up for sale
The idled former Johnson Bank branches are being marketed by the Milwaukee office of Dallas-based CBRE Group, Inc., the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm with more than 100,000 employees and $23.9 billion in 2019 sales. CBRE operates 530 offices, including three in Wisconsin at Milwaukee, Brookfield and Madison.
In Racine County, CBRE is also marketing the outlot 3,364-square-foot former Marine Credit Union branch at the Pick ‘n Save-anchored Green Tree Center in Caledonia, 5133 Douglas Ave. (Highway 32).
Following a June 10 announcement, Marine’s Caledonia branch was one of 18 branches closed by July 8 by Onalaska-based Marine in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa due to the growth of online banking. Marine now operates a nearly-halved network of 19 branches, including its Mount Pleasant credit union at 3039 S. Green Bay Rd. near Regency Mall.
Four Arizona branches sold
Other changes at Johnson Financial Group include the recent sale of its four Arizona branches in Phoenix and Scottsdale to Arizona Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Dubuque, Iowa-based Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
The acquisition, announced June 22, was completed Dec. 4.
With the acquisition, Heartland has total assets of almost $18 billion, operating more than 140 full-service banking locations in 12 states.
