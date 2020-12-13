Johnson Bank closes some locations as customers shift toward online, mobile banking

RACINE — As online retailing has radically altered the nation’s brick-and-mortar retailing scene, so online and mobile banking has begun to spur significant changes and consolidations in America’s heritage brick-and-mortar banking industry.

Among other things, branches are getting pruned — six in the recent case of Racine-based Johnson Financial Group, Inc., the holding company of Johnson Bank and Johnson Insurance, founded in 1970 and today ranking as Wisconsin’s largest family-owned financial services company with $5.52 billion in assets and $4.28 billion in deposits as of March 31.

“Branch business isn’t going away for us,” said Johnson Bank chief executive officer James Popp. “We’re just trying to make some smart decisions on how many branches we have, where they are and where we need them going forward. As an industry and a company, as we look at our physical locations and evaluate where we need and want to do facelifts, reimagine what the branch looks like, it’s an opportune time to also decide where our branches should be.”

The six Johnson Bank locations closed Nov. 13 were located at 6520 Northwestern Ave. (Highway 38), Caledonia; 1525 Howe St., Racine; 8311 16th St., Sturtevant; 2729 18th St., Kenosha; 1309 N. Wright Rd., Janesville; and 455 Riverdale Drive, Green Bay.