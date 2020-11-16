In short supply: Blood centers still seeking more plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

MILWAUKEE — There is a critical need for blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients in Wisconsin, according to officials.
Convalescent plasma has been shown to be effective in treating the most seriously ill coronavirus patients, but the demand is far greater than the supply.
Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin's chief medical officer, Dr. Thomas Abshire, said the need for convalescent plasma in Wisconsin is about double the number of donors giving plasma.
Advocate Health Care transplant director Dr. Ajay Sahajpal says Wisconsin has already needed to import plasma from other states, but that might not continue as the shortage of donors continues elsewhere.
“For convalescent plasma, specifically, it’s a critical shortage,” he said.
Sahajpal is worried that as the holidays approach, fewer people will donate blood and that it could lead to a crisis across several medical fronts, the Journal Sentinel reported.
Saphajpal said plasma and coagulation products, which cause the blood to clot, are being rationed, even for patients in intensive-care units, some with liver failure and those awaiting transplants.
Blood centers and hospitals have been taking precautions to make sure donors are safe from COVID-19. Temperatures are taken and donors are asked to respond to questions drafted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if they have been ill or have been exposed to the virus.
ARCHBISHOP PROCESSION
ARCHBISHOP PROCESSION
ARCHBISHOP PROCESSION
ARCHBISHOP PROCESSION
ARCHBISHOP PROCESSION
Jeff Gaffey
Unite Our Nation sign
A volunteer at Kenosha's Unite Our Nation event passes out song sheets
Two men in Trump hats attend Unite Our Nation event in Kenosha Sunday
Archbishop exits St. James Catholic Church
A 100% Catholic cap
A priest blesses rosaries at Sunday's Unite Our Nation march in Kenosha
Anna Nuzzo, with microphone, and Rich Sosa lead music
Organizers
Crowd listens and sings along to worship music
Holding a rosary and a sign
Archbishop Listecki waiting in the wings
Listecki leads peaceful march as woman kneels and holds "St. Michael Protect Our Police" sign
Incense fills the air
Listecki and other faithful march past scorched Car Source lot
Crowd fills streets in Downtown Kenosha
archbishop music.jpg
Archbishop and crowd
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.