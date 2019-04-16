SOMERS — As the Interstate 94 reconstruction project continues, it comes with new closures this week at the Highway KR and Highway E interchanges.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation began reconstruction of the northbound lanes from Highway 142 north to Highway 20 last June. Four lanes of traffic in each direction are scheduled to open in late 2019.
“We are rebuilding all the remaining structures and the new southbound lanes,” said Michael Pyritz, regional communication manager, of the remaining work to be completed in Kenosha County.
“There are three lanes of traffic open in each direction. We anticipate four lanes in each direction will be open by the end of the year.”
As part of the ongoing project, the DOT said the following closures are now in effect:
- The southbound I-94 ramps at Highway KR are closed through late 2019.
- The Highway E on-ramp to southbound I-94 is closed through fall 2019,
- Highway E is closed under I-94 through late summer 2019.
These new closures are in addition to the long-term closures of the southbound I-94 off-ramp to Highway E and the Highway E northbound ramp to I-94 that were already in place.
The following detour routes are recommended:
Highway KR motorists can use Highway 20, Highway 142 and the West Frontage Road to circumvent the KR ramp closures.
Highway E motorists can use the frontage roads and Highway 142 to circumvent the Highway E closures.
More information about the I-94 North-South Project is available at: https://projects.511wi.gov/i94northsouth/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.