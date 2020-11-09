Highway 20 construction will go on for a bit longer

RACINE—There has not been too much people have agreed on lately – with one exception: we have all had enough of the Washington Avenue/HWY 20 construction.
Construction has been underway for months while the City of Racine installed new water pipes and WE Energies installed new gas pipes.
When will it end? Well, there is good news and bad news.
• The westbound traffic detour between Ohio St. and Wisconsin 31 ended on Friday, Nov. 6. That route was under a detour for almost two months.
• The local detour of westbound Highway 20 that used Kinzie Ave. to Ohio St. is returning.
• Westbound traffic between West Blvd. and Ohio St. will remain closed until the end of the water and gas projects. That exact date is yet to be determined since there are a number of factors that could impede progress, such as inclement weather.
• All major water work west of Lathrop Ave. are complete.
• However, WE Energies will be working between Lathrop and Ohio St. so traffic controls remain.
Additionally, there is a secondary project in which the Racine Water Utility is installing a transmission main along Perry St. that will cut across the Washington Ave. intersection. The 48-inch transmission line will run from the Perry Ave. pumping station to the Newman Rd. pumping station.
The contractor is working along Perry north of the intersection and is planning to complete that work this year.
The city’s portion of the project, from Deane Blvd. west to Roosevelt Ave, was to replace aging infrastructure.
The city installed new pipes, new fire hydrants, new valves, and new copper water services to replace any lead service lines within the utility-owned part of the system, he added. All copper water services were then reconnected to the new water main.
At the end of the project there will be some minor cleanup as crews remove the old fire hydrants, fill in old valve boxes in the street, and undertake minor pavement repair.
Gas main
In addition to the city’s water project, WE Energies have been moving and replacing 4500 feet of gas main.
According to Amy Jahns, senior communication specialist for WE Energies, requests were made for the company to move the facilities for a construction project conducted by both the City of Racine and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Jahns added the request was pretty typical for a road construction project because the path has to be cleared so the builders can work.
The project will primarily be on Wisconsin 20, but there will also be some small construction projects on side streets as needed.
The project should be completed by the end of January.
Area businesses
Doing business in a construction zone during a pandemic certainly has its challenges.
Stu Brown, of Stu’s Auto Service, was complimentary of the city’s crews who worked with him to ensure access to his business.
Neal Wilson, of Wilson’s Coffee & Tea, credited a loyal customer base for the ongoing business in the middle of a construction zone during a pandemic.
