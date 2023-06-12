RACINE — Harry Wait, the Union Grove man accused of election fraud, appeared Monday in court, where his trial date was scheduled for March 2024.

Wait was charged in September 2022 with two counts of election fraud and two counts of unauthorized use of another person’s identifying information.

Wait allegedly used identification information from Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to request absentee ballots in July 2022.

According to the criminal complaint from the case, Wait allegedly admitted to falsely ordering the ballots from the MyVote Wisconsin system and said he did it in order to expose vulnerabilities in the voting process.

Wait is the president of Honest, Open and Truthful Government, a local organization that aims to expose corruption, voter fraud and bad actors in the government, according to its website.

According to the complaint, Wait said he had no intention of actually using the ballots.

Wait is being prosecuted by the Wisconsin Attorney General’s office.

Before Wait’s court appearance Monday, members from H.O.T. Government gathered outside of the Racine County Courthouse to show support.

Many were dressed in neon and holding signs that read “Free Harry” and “Harry is a hero not a criminal.”

Wait, along with Jay Stone of Pleasant Prairie, who has filed three lawsuits against the Wisconsin Elections Commission, addressed the crowd.

“We need to fix (the voting systems) ASAP because the 2024 elections are going to be honest,” Wait said. “That means we’ve got a lot of work ahead of us to do it. We need to be more civilly disobedient in order to make the changes happen.”

Stone told crowd that it would be easy for the Wisconsin Election Commissioners to secure the website.

“How many websites do you go to that establish a username and password?” he asked. “That would secure the website tremendously.

After the rally, Wait and his supporters crossed the street to the Justice Building, where Judge Robert Repischak set March 19, 2024 as the date for Wait’s trial.

Wait is scheduled to be back in court July 6 for a status conference.