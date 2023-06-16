RACINE — Harry Wait, a man from Union Grove facing election fraud charges, suffered a stroke on Tuesday.

Wait is the president of Honest, Open and Truthful Government, a local organization that aims to expose corruption, voter fraud and bad actors in the government, according to its website.

Wait was stabilized and receiving medical care at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, according to Jim Spodick from HOT Government.

Wait is currently facing two charges of election fraud and two charges of unauthorized use of another person’s identity. He allegedly ordered ballots to his home using Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason’s names through the Wisconsin MyVote service.

He appeared in court on Monday, and a trial date was set for March 2024.

Wait is due to appear in court again on July 6.

“This is a fight that was not anticipated and is of the nature that never is, but all of us familiar with Harry know that he is up for the fight, just as he has been up for the fight against governmental corruption and willing to stand in the breach and gap for each of his fellow citizens,” a press release from HOT Government on Wednesday said.

Spodick said Wait hoped to be released from the hospital on Friday.

“It's clear that Harry has faced a setback, but he's not letting it get him down,” a post from the organization’s Telegram page said. “Instead, he's moving forward with determination and a strong sense of purpose.”