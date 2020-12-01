Gateway plans expansion for nursing program

RACINE — Gateway Technical College is planning to expand the Lincoln Building on its Racine Campus to accommodate a new nursing program there.
The City of Racine Planning, Heritage, and Design Commission voted on Nov. 18 to recommend the City Council approve the request for a major amendment to the school’s conditional-use permit.
The expansion will enlarge the Lincoln Building by 2,700 square feet, spread out over three floors.
The second and third floors will be utilized solely by the nursing school.
Dating to 1963, the Lincoln Building was one of the two buildings that made up the original campus, then called the University of Wisconsin two-year center. Gateway took over the campus in the 1970s.
The renovation is expected to cost about $7 million and is slated to open in spring of 2022.
The committee overseeing the project had considered tearing the building down and building new, but that turned out to be cost prohibitive.
Nursing program
Victoria Hulback, dean of the Gateway School of Health, said the decision was made to expand the nursing program to Racine due to two factors: community and student potential.
In the first case, the potential for expanded need in the community for nurses existed even before the pandemic due to the new medical center under construction in Mount Pleasant.
Secondly, a survey by the school showed that 43 percent of the nursing students in Kenosha and Burlington live in Racine.
Further, 47 percent of those surveyed said they would be interested in taking classes in Racine.
Hulback said the first cohort of nursing students at the Racine Campus started in the fall and is finishing up its first semester.
The second group is getting ready to start on Jan. 19.
The program is four semesters; students who complete the program leave with an associate’s degree in nursing.
Expanding the program to Racine allowed for 120 nursing students in fall and spring plus 32 in summer.
New Health & Science Building
The expansion of the Health & Science Building was necessary to add teaching space to the building — to include labs for hands-on practice as well as instruction in the same space.
The Racine Campus will have “high-fidelity” simulation rooms and will be similar to the training branch at the Kenosha Campus. In medical training, fidelity is the degree to which a manikin can mimic human physiology. The manikins that can portray a living, breathing patient are known as high fidelity.
Hulback explained the rooms were modeled after hospital rooms with manikins that simulate people, right down to the rising and falling of the chest to mimic a breathing patient.
The manikins allow the students to practice taking vital signs, read monitors, taking blood pressure, start an IV, etc. One of the manikins even simulates childbirth.
Location, location, location
Hulback said one of the factors that made Racine a good choice for a nursing program was the good partnership between the school and Ascension All Saints Hospital.
She observed the students could take their classes and complete the clinical portion right in the Racine community.
However, Racine offered other benefits that made it an attractive location for the expanded nursing program. One of those benefits was public transportation: Hulback said students appreciated the fact they could get to campus or the hospital for their clinical hours by public transportation.
