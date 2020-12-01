Gateway plans expansion for nursing program

Secondly, a survey by the school showed that 43 percent of the nursing students in Kenosha and Burlington live in Racine.

Further, 47 percent of those surveyed said they would be interested in taking classes in Racine.

Hulback said the first cohort of nursing students at the Racine Campus started in the fall and is finishing up its first semester.

The second group is getting ready to start on Jan. 19.

The program is four semesters; students who complete the program leave with an associate’s degree in nursing.

Expanding the program to Racine allowed for 120 nursing students in fall and spring plus 32 in summer.

New Health & Science Building

The expansion of the Health & Science Building was necessary to add teaching space to the building — to include labs for hands-on practice as well as instruction in the same space.

The Racine Campus will have “high-fidelity” simulation rooms and will be similar to the training branch at the Kenosha Campus. In medical training, fidelity is the degree to which a manikin can mimic human physiology. The manikins that can portray a living, breathing patient are known as high fidelity.