Garbage bin fire causes $45,000 worth of damage to garage

RACINE — Hot coals inside a garbage bin caused a fire Sunday morning that damaged two cars parked inside a garage and caused $45,000 worth of damage.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched Sunday around 11:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of West Boulevard for a fire in a detached two-car garage. Fire crews contained the fire to the garage. No injuries were reported, according to a RFD news release.

The fire damaged the two cars parked in the garage and numerous gas-powered tools and equipment. Electric power to the neighborhood was shut down as a result of the fire and expected to be returned to normal service by the end of the day by We Energies crews.

A Racine Fire Department fire origin and cause investigation determined that this fire was caused by placing hot coals in a garbage bin inside the garage. Refuse in the bin caught fire which then extended to the rest of the garage until being extinguished.

The structure damage was estimated at $25,000 and the content damages were estimated at $20,000, including the two vehicles.

The fire department is reminding residents that wood coals or charcoal coals can be disposed of in metal containers with lids, and those containers should only be used to dispose of coals. They should be placed outside and at least 5 feet from anything combustible.

