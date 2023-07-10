RACINE — The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Advisory Committee will meet on Monday night to discuss the reallocation of funds from the CDBG coronavirus funds to public infrastructure and facilities spending.

In October 2020, the city accepted $1,082,617 in CDBG Coronavirus funds for preparing, preventing and responding to the pandemic.

When the grant was accepted, the funding was used to meet the need for public service spending during the pandemic. However, the need for the funding slowed down as the pandemic went on.

Now, an amendment sponsored by Mayor Cory Mason wants to reallocate the left over $264,437.22 from the grant to public infrastructure and facilities spending.

The funds were left over from funds that were never allocated or programs that did not spend all of the money they were given, according to Brendan Saunders, program specialist for the Racine division of economic development and housing.

Funds that are already under contract by the CDBG will not be reallocated for this project.

If approved, the money will go to creating outdoor parks and meeting spaces, which Saunders said would help create a better living environment for residents and help prevent future pandemics.

If the CDBG advisory committee recommends the approval of the reallocation of the funds, it will move to Common Council for final approval on July 18.