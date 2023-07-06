RACINE — The Racine Fire Department said a garage fire on the Fourth of July was caused by previously ignited fireworks.
Firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire in the 3400 block of 6th Avenue. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from the garage.
According to RFD, the fire was caused by fireworks that had been lit and then were put into the garage after use.
Residents evacuated the house before the fire department arrived on the scene, and there were no injuries to residents or firefighters.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within eight minutes, the release from RFD said.
Six fire vehicles and 22 firefighters responded to the scene and were able to fully extinguish the fire within 30 minutes, according to RFD.
The damage was moderate and limited to the garage, with total damage estimated at $28,000.
RFD said that fireworks that have been used should be placed in a metal bin filled with water and soaked overnight before disposal.
