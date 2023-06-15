RACINE — The former Office of Emergency Management coordinator for Racine County, Jay Kerner, appeared in court Thursday facing child abuse charges.

Kerner was fired from the department in March because of the allegations against him.

Kerner faces eight charges of physical and mental child abuse. He appeared in court with his wife, Tiana Kerner, who is facing 19 counts of physical, mental and sexual child abuse.

The child who allegedly was being abused was Jay’s from a previous relationship. The Kerner’s had two other children living at the residence.

During the preliminary hearing Thursday, the court found probable cause to move forward. Both Jay and Tiana Kerner entered not guilty pleas on all counts.

Racine County recused itself from the case at the start of the investigation.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department was the investigating agency, and Assistant District Attorney Emily Gaertner from Kenosha County will be prosecuting the case.

During the hearing, the state called Detective Andrea Brey, who investigated the allegations of the abuse.

The investigation began in October 2022 when the child who allegedly was being abused told a friend’s mother about the situation, according to the criminal complaint filed in March.

The complaint says that the alleged abuse had been going on for three years, mostly at the hands of Tiana Kerner.

On the night the investigation began, the child had allegedly received a text message to the family cell phone saying that she was in trouble.

The message was sent after the Kerners attended parent-teacher conferences at the child’s school.

“She was scared to go home,” Brey said.

The complaint lists several allegations of abuse, such as withholding food, denying the children the ability to do their homework, forcing the children to sleep on the floor with one blanket to share and forcing them to stand for long periods of time.

Search warrants were obtained for Jay and Tiana Kerner’s cell phones.

On May 12, 2020, Tiana Kerner allegedly texted her husband around 7:30 p.m. saying, “She’s tired, hungry and sick of standing. That does not equal a genuine apology,” and, “I told her earlier this can go on as long as she’s not genuine.”

At 10:15 p.m., Tiana Kerner allegedly texted Jay Kerner that she was going to bed. Jay Kerner replied “and...” Tiana replied “and I guess she hangs there all night.”

The complaint includes texts between the Kerners on Oct. 5, 2020, where Tiana Kerner cites the children as the main problem in their relationship.

Jay Kerner responded that his children “are stressful, sometimes more than others, but they are still kids and are learning every day. Sometimes I feel I have treated the worst criminal in the US better.”

According to the complaint, in June 2022, Jay and Tiana Kerner texted about a party and whether they should bring the children with them.

Jay Kerner allegedly asked, “Do the kids have bruises? It allows for swimming.” Tiana Kerner allegedly replied: “they look fine.”

“The more prominent abuse was not readily discussed in the text messages,” Brey said.

During cross examination, the defense pointed out that only one of the three children in the house claimed that abuse was occurring.

Jay and Tiana Kerner are scheduled to return to court Aug. 15 for a status conference.