Fireworks Prices Exploding

YORKVILLE — As the Fourth of July approaches, import limitations and inflation have lit prices on fire in the pyrotechnic industry.

Ryley Harlow, store manager of Phantom Fireworks of Racine, 2086 27th St., immediately west of Interstate 94, spoke to The Journal Times on Tuesday. He said that, like all imported goods coming into the United States recently, the firework industry has not been immune to inflation and subsequent rising costs.

Due to China being almost the sole importer of fireworks into the U.S., shipment costs to retailers “have tripled since COVID-19,” Harlow stated. Lockdowns in China are also stalling its economy as the country has largely implemented a “zero COVID” policy.

"I think the biggest driving force for us is the cost of shipping," said Patrick Spielbauer, president of Spielbauer Fireworks, a third-generation fireworks company in Green Bay.

Industry experts say that about 90% of all fireworks lit off in the U.S. are made in China. "Ninety-nine percent of the backyard consumer fireworks come directly from China," Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association, told NPR in 2018.

Multiple customers shopping in Phantom Fireworks who identified themselves as “seasonal regulars,” were in consensus; they said that, since the summer preceding the pandemic, wholesale prices on the celebrative explosives have risen at least 25%.

While other sellers in Wisconsin have reported manufacturing issues and stock shortages, Harlow said Phantom have not faced similar supply chain issues thus far.

Regardless, given the instability and uncertainty of the economic market, Harlow advised that those who want to illuminate their Fourth of July festivities should be inclined to purchase sooner rather than later.

Supply chain problems and climbing prices are affecting the availability of fireworks as the Fourth of July holiday approaches.

Spielbauer said his business has received only about one-fourth of what his company usually gets “from China.”

"So,” he said, “there's certainly going to be a fireworks shortage."

Spielbauer said the issue is multifaceted.

"We have inflation so there's rising costs associated with everything; with raw materials, labor, shipping and insurance," said Spielbauer. "But since COVID, the supply chain has been really disrupted and the shipping from China has been trickling over."

According to American Pyrotechnics Association, consumers will spend about $2.3 billion on fireworks this Fourth of July, WLUK-TV reports.

When it comes to the big displays, Spielbauer says the typical price he pays is about $13,000. But, this year, that cost has risen to $50,000. As such, with high costs and delayed shipping, Spielbauer said that if you go to a fireworks show this year, it may look a little different.

Overall, costs are up 35% across the firework industry, although the APA estimates more than 16,000 fireworks displays will be produced this Fourth of July.

