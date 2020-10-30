Department of Public Health begins handing out citations — as it said it would

RACINE — The city said it would do it, and Racine is being true to its word.
The Department of Public Health began visiting businesses on Thursday to ensure ordinances designed to impede the spread of COVID-19 were being followed.
The department announced at the beginning of the week that it would begin active enforcement due to increasing cases of the coronavirus.
Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator for the city, said the department visited eight businesses checking for compliance with the Safer Racine ordinances.
Three businesses were cited for being out of compliance, three other businesses were in partial compliance and were given information to guide them on doing business more safely, and two businesses were in compliance.
Of the businesses that were cited, two of the businesses were cited for having employee(s) without face masks. One business was cited for not properly spacing furniture the required number of feet apart.
The decision to move to a more aggressive compliance stance was based on two factors: 1) complaints from the public, and 2) the significant surge in COVID-19 cases in both the city and in Racine County.
Bowersox said the pandemic has been going on long enough that individuals should understand what is expected in their establishments.
“We must continue to take the pandemic seriously as the virus continues to spread throughout this community making individuals ill and stressing finite resources,” Bowersox said.
Sgt. Chad Melby of the Racine Police Department said law enforcement will assist the Department of Health if requested.
Support Local Journalism
Melby said that, to date, the RPD has been passing out face masks and trying to educate people about the guidelines intended to stall the spread of COVID.
He concluding by noting that business owners and workers should not hesitate to call the police if someone refuses to follow the mask mandate.
The Department of Health warned residents earlier in the week that it would begin taking action to enforce the Safer Racine ordinance due to noncompliance.
- The first violation of the mask ordinance by an individual could lead to a citation and fine of $25, a second offense is $50, and $100 for a third offense.
- A business could be fined $50 to $100 for ignoring the mask ordinance.
- Additionally, the city could pursue business license revocation for those business owners who ignore the Safer Racine ordinances.
The mask ordinance requires most people over the age of 5 to wear face coverings while in any indoor or outdoor space that is open to the public.
Both individuals and businesses can be cited. If someone does not mask up while in a business, and the business doesn’t enforce the mask requirement, both the business and the customer can be fined.
The Safer Racine ordinance outlines the requirements for businesses with rules that include limiting building occupancy, in addition to many others.
Bowersox said Racine is experiencing greater numbers of COVID-19 positive individuals than this past spring when COVID first presented in the area.
Things to do in and around Racine County
DOVER — The 11th annual Rock for Vets will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave. (highways 11 and 75).…
RACINE — In a first of its kind for the Racine area, the Racine Zoo and Traditions Holiday Lighting and Seasonal Decor are partnering to host …
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Abandoned Haunted House Complex, 2825 S. East Frontage Road, is now open for the 2020 season with its four attractions — …
RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. is planning to host Halloween themed activities on Saturday, Oct. 31, including a scavenger hunt, trick-or-…
RACINE COUNTY — Halloween trick-or-treat times for Racine County and nearby communities on Saturday, Oct. 31, are:
MOUNT PLEASANT — First Student, 1622 Oakes Road, will hold a drive-through Trick-O-Treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. The public is invited.
BURLINGTON — YMCA Camp MacLean, 31401 Durand Ave., will hold a Halloween Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
RACINE — The Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin (CAS) will present "RETRO," a virtual concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, on the Cho…
RACINE — In response to the current global pandemic, the Racine Art Museum (RAM) decided to present the museum's annual art benefit, SAVOUR, o…
CALEDONIA — Lost Bearings Corn Maze at Bear Paw Beach & Adventure Island, 10006 7 Mile Road, is a new 8-acre corn maze open Friday through…
RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. will host its first Beer and Bacon Walk from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at 20 Downtown locations.
BURLINGTON — YMCA Camp MacLean will host a free Virtual Arts and Crafts Show Nov. 20-Dec. 4 on its website, campmaclean.com.
The Racine Art Guild's "Tiny Traveling Gallery" is now on display in the window of Photographic Design Gallery & Framing, 411 Sixth St. Fi…
RACINE — Downtown Racine Corp. is offering a socially distanced, self-guided historic tour of Downtown Racine with a web-based, mobile-friendl…
RACINE — Woodturner Harold Solberg is the featured artist through Oct. 30 at Artists Gallery, 401 Main St.
RACINE — The biennial exhibition, "Wisconsin Photography 2020," will be featured through Nov. 28 at Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of th…
SOMERS — Select exhibitions hosted in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside galleries are now available to the public. They can be viewed onlin…
KENOSHA — The "Winter Juried Show" will continue through Jan. 10 at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.
KENOSHA — Kenosha Community Sailing Center is offering a rental operation of stand-up paddle boards and kayaks from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday…
RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., is showcasing a needlework exhibit called In “Stitches: Contemporary Approaches to Needlework” t…
RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra has added new content to its YouTube channel. Appropriate for the season, it’s a performance of “Summer…
RACINE — Over the last 20 years, the Racine Art Museum (RAM), 441 Main St., has built one of the largest public collections of contemporary ar…
RACINE — The Racine Art Guild's "Fall Invitational Show" is on view through Dec. 25 at Northwinds Gallery, 1700 N. Main St.
KENOSHA — "Masters of Their Era — Prints from the Ronald L. and Mary K. Ruble Collection" is on exhibit through Oct. 30 at the Kenosha Public …
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!