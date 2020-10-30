Department of Public Health begins handing out citations — as it said it would

RACINE — The city said it would do it, and Racine is being true to its word.

The Department of Public Health began visiting businesses on Thursday to ensure ordinances designed to impede the spread of COVID-19 were being followed.

The department announced at the beginning of the week that it would begin active enforcement due to increasing cases of the coronavirus.

Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator for the city, said the department visited eight businesses checking for compliance with the Safer Racine ordinances.

Three businesses were cited for being out of compliance, three other businesses were in partial compliance and were given information to guide them on doing business more safely, and two businesses were in compliance.

Of the businesses that were cited, two of the businesses were cited for having employee(s) without face masks. One business was cited for not properly spacing furniture the required number of feet apart.

The decision to move to a more aggressive compliance stance was based on two factors: 1) complaints from the public, and 2) the significant surge in COVID-19 cases in both the city and in Racine County.