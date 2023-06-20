Caledonia — A fire in Caledonia led to the death of multiple animals and the hospitalization of a firefighter Monday.

The Caledonia and South Shore Fire departments were sent early Monday afternoon to a barn located behind a single family residence in the 13000 block of Four Mile Road.

Between the two departments, six units were dispatched.

The first units to arrive at the scene confirmed that the fire was burning straw in the barn and that it was threatening nearby livestock.

The alarm was upgraded to a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Alert, bringing in additional units from the Racine, Oak Creek, Franklin and Raymond fire departments, as well as personnel with the Racine Fire Bells.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the barn and get the livestock to safety. However, at least six dogs and an unknown number of rabbits died in the fire.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation due to heat-related illness.

According to the Caledonia Fire Department, the building is considered a complete loss, with the cost of damage, including the structure and contents, being estimated at $25,000.

The cause of the fire was undetermined as of Monday and is under investigation.

