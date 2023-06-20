Caledonia — A fire in Caledonia led to the death of multiple animals and the hospitalization of a firefighter Monday.
The Caledonia and South Shore Fire departments were sent early Monday afternoon to a barn located behind a single family residence in the 13000 block of Four Mile Road.
Between the two departments, six units were dispatched.
The first units to arrive at the scene confirmed that the fire was burning straw in the barn and that it was threatening nearby livestock.
The alarm was upgraded to a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Alert, bringing in additional units from the Racine, Oak Creek, Franklin and Raymond fire departments, as well as personnel with the Racine Fire Bells.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the barn and get the livestock to safety. However, at least six dogs and an unknown number of rabbits died in the fire.
Employee allegedly threatens workplace shooting
Two additional men charged in June 1 shooting at Washington Avenue
Lighthouse Run: Lash, Robles, Binzak, Johnson master new course
Motorcyclist killed in Friday night crash near Union Grove identified
Schick is at peace while waiting in wings
Wind Point drafting ordinance prohibiting feeding wildlife, to send letter to solve turkey issue
Trial begins for 14-year-old, now 16, accused of homicide
RUSD Board OKs Hammes Field maximum price, school closures, boundary changes
Vernon County deputy fatally shoots driver dragging deputy from traffic stop, authorities say
Lighthouse Run has new look for Saturday's race
Wisconsin volleyball lands first 2025 recruit, an in-state standout
The life and times of Norman D. Golden II
Prosecution begins calling witnesses in Granados trial
Former Racine County employee enters not guilty plea to child abuse charges
Waterford park closes temporarily for a nearly $3 million expansion and upgrade
A firefighter was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation due to heat-related illness.
According to the Caledonia Fire Department, the building is considered a complete loss, with the cost of damage, including the structure and contents, being estimated at $25,000.
The cause of the fire was undetermined as of Monday and is under investigation.
Caledonia Fire Department awards ceremony at Village Board meeting, in photos and video
Caledonia Village Board Trustee Holly McManus makes opening remarks at Caledonia Fire Department awards ceremony
Chris Lockie
From left, Ben Lockie, Levi Lockie and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Rev. Chris Lockie were in attendance at the Caledonia Fire Department award ceremony at the Caledonia Village Board meeting Tuesday, where members of the CFD were honored for saving Chris' life. Chris wore a walking cast and had crutches because he partially tore his Achilles’ heel April 30.
Rachel Kubik
Firefighters
From left, Caledonia Fire Department Firefighters Matthew Wargolet, Jason Pankoff, Peter Feest, Seth Felker and Lt. Andrew Pritzl on Tuesday stand to be recognized at the Caledonia Village Board meeting for responding Dec. 4, 2022, to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, when its pastor, The Rev. Chris Lockie, had been suffering a heart attack. Firefighter Ryan Bissonnette also responded that day, but was not in attendance Tuesday. At right, Trustee Holly McManus speaks.
Rachel Kubik
Holly McManus
Trustee Holly McManus on Tuesday reads a certificate of recognition to the members of the Caledonia Fire Department who received them for responding Dec. 4, 2022, to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, when its pastor, Rev. Chris Lockie, had been suffering a heart attack.
Rachel Kubik
Jason Pankoff
Caledonia Fire Department Firefighter Jason Pankoff on Tuesday shakes hands with Trustee Holly McManus as she hands him a certificate of recognition for responding Dec. 4, 2022, to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, when its pastor, The Rev. Chris Lockie, had been suffering a heart attack.
Rachel Kubik
Jeff Henningfeld
Caledonia Fire Department Chief Jeff Henningfeld speaks at the Caledonia Village Board meeting Tuesday about Lt. Andrew Pritzl and Firefighter Peter Feest’s awards for their efforts above the call of duty when responding to separate off-duty incidents.
Rachel Kubik
Jeff Henningfeld and Peter Feest
Caledonia Fire Department Chief Jeff Henningfeld shakes hands with Firefighter Peter Feest and hands him his award for his effort above the call of duty when responding to an off-duty incident.
Rachel Kubik
Peter Feest smiles
Firefighter Peter Feest smiles at the Caledonia Village Board meeting Tuesday with his award for his effort above the call of duty when responding to an off-duty incident. Next to him, Caledonia Fire Department Chief Jeff Henningfeld looks on.
Rachel Kubik
Andrew Pritzl
Caledonia Fire Department Chief Jeff Henningfeld shakes hands with Andrew Pritzl, a Prince of Peace Lutheran Church member and CFD lieutenant, as he receives his award at the Caledonia Village Board meeting Tuesday for his effort above the call of duty when responding to an off-duty incident.
Rachel Kubik
Group photo
Caledonia Fire Department members as well as the Lockie family pose for a group photo during the CFD award ceremony at the Caledonia Village Board meeting Tuesday, where members of the CFD were honored for saving Lockie's life. From left and clockwise: Firefighters Peter Feest, Jason Pankoff, Matthew Wargolet, Seth Felker, Lt. Andrew Pritzl, The Rev. Chris Lockie, Corinne Lockie, Levi Lockie, Anna Lockie, Katie Lockie and Ben Lockie.
Rachel Kubik
A fire in Caledonia led to the death of multiple animals and the hospitalization of a firefighter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!