Caledonia — A fire in Caledonia led to the death of several animals and the hospitalization of a firefighter Monday afternoon.

The Caledonia and South Shore Fire departments responded to the report of a fire at barn behind a single-family residence in the 13000 block of Four Mile Road.

Between the two departments, six units were dispatched.

The first units to arrive confirmed there was burning straw and that it was threatening nearby livestock.

The alarm was upgraded to a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Alert, bringing in additional units from the Racine, Oak Creek, Franklin and Raymond fire departments, as well as personnel with the Racine Fire Bells.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the barn and get the livestock to safety. However, at least six dogs and an unknown number of rabbits died in the fire.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation because of heat-related illness.

According to the Caledonia Fire Department, the building is considered a complete loss, with the cost of damage, including the structure and contents, being estimated at $25,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

