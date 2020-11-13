 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash investigation underway involving Mount Pleasant squad car
0 comments

Crash investigation underway involving Mount Pleasant squad car

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — An investigation is underway into a crash that involved a Mount Pleasant Police Department squad car that hit a pole near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Ohio Street.

The crash occurred at about 5:35 p.m. Thursday.

The officer’s name was not released. Mount Pleasant Police confirmed the officer is not on leave during the investigation. The Racine Police Department responded and is investigating the incident.

Photos circulating on social media indicated the pole fell over on top of the squad car.

Damage estimates were not immediately available.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News