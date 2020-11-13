Crash investigation underway involving Mount Pleasant squad car

RACINE — An investigation is underway into a crash that involved a Mount Pleasant Police Department squad car that hit a pole near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Ohio Street.
The crash occurred at about 5:35 p.m. Thursday.
The officer’s name was not released. Mount Pleasant Police confirmed the officer is not on leave during the investigation. The Racine Police Department responded and is investigating the incident.
Photos circulating on social media indicated the pole fell over on top of the squad car.
Damage estimates were not immediately available.
