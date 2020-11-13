Council opts to replace vacant seat with appointee

The council had four options: 1) leave the seat vacant until the term expires in April 2022, 2) call a special election for April 2021, 3) make an appointment immediately, 4) select a temporary appointee and call a special election.

Tate said he proposed making an immediate appointment for the remainder of the term because the people of the 10th district deserve representation.

Even waiting for a special election would mean the people of the 10th district would go without representation for months.

“I believe that it is not appropriate for us to leave that seat vacant,” he said.

No one argued to leave the seat open until the term expired in April 2022.

As for the possibility of a special election in April 2021, the council expressed several concerns.

The first issue was the number of times a person would have to run for office in a single year.

Tate noted that elections can be grueling – even for seasoned candidates.

To expect someone to run for office twice in a year – in a special election and then again when the term expired -- would be a bit much.