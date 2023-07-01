What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must arrive at The Journal Times by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Add your event to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

TODAY

Rummage & Bake Sale: Grace Church, 30623 Plank Road, Burlington, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Proceeds will benefit Riverport Chorus, a nonprofit women’s a cappella group singing in the barbershop style. The chorus sponsors various activities to support its annual Diva Quest Scholarship Competition. Riverport Chorus has awarded more than $28,000 in scholarship monies. Go to riverportchorus.org.

JULY 15

North Beach 5K: 5Kevents has partnered with Friends of Racine Parks Recreation and Cultural Services to raise funds for additional water safety equipment and safety awareness. A North Beach 5K will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 15. This out and back course starts at the Beachside Oasis, 100 Kewaunee St., and heads north on the paved bike trail. This is a fun run/walk; it will be timed with awards for top age group finishers. Each participant will receive a finisher’s medal, a goody bag, race bib, beverage, snacks, North Beach towel and entry into a post-race raffle. The cost is $25. Go to NorthBeach.5K.Run or call 877-570-4434.

ONGOING

Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.