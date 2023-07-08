What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must be sent to community@journaltimes.com and arrive by noon Tuesday before the desired Saturday publication date. Add your event to the online calendar at journaltimes.com/events. Select the Community/Fundraisers category.

July 9

Sunrise Paddle & Pancakes: River Bend Nature Center is hosting an early morning paddle on the Root River followed by a pancake breakfast on Sunday, July 9. Participants will be able to wind down and experience nature as it emerges at daybreak on the river in early summer. Before or after they paddle, attendees can enjoy a hearty breakfast that includes all-you-care-to-eat pancakes, real maple syrup, sausage, fresh fruit, and coffee, tea, milk and juice. Reservations are required, and space is limited. Participants can launch anytime between 5:30 and 9 a.m., and breakfast will be served from 7-9 a.m. The cost of canoe or kayak rental is $25 per boat. Breakfast is $15 for adults and $8 for children 10 and younger. For reservations, call 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendRacine.org. Can’t make the paddle? Canoes and kayaks also are available for rent Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. River Bend Nature Center provides environmental education and outdoor recreation for adults, children and families and all proceeds from the paddle will be used to support the center’s programs.

JULY 15

Family Fun Day at Island Park: Island Fun Park is hosting a free Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 15, at 1700 Liberty Street. The event will feature music by local artists, playground activities and games, face painting, food and community vendors – including a special display of animals in celebration of the Racine Zoo’s 100th anniversary. The event is sponsored by the Root River Council and Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.

JUNK IN THE TRUNK: Living Faith is hosting a rummage sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at 2915 Wright Ave. The event also will include a bake sale and hot dog stand. Proceeds will benefit Living Faith’s mission and ministry.

North Beach 5K: 5Kevents has partnered with Friends of Racine Parks Recreation and Cultural Services to raise funds for additional water safety equipment and safety awareness. A North Beach 5K will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 15. This out and back course starts at the Beachside Oasis, 100 Kewaunee St., and heads north on the paved bike trail. This is a fun run/walk; it will be timed with awards for top age group finishers. Each participant will receive a finisher’s medal, a goody bag, race bib, beverage, snacks, North Beach towel and entry into a post-race raffle. The cost is $25. Go to NorthBeach.5K.Run or call 877-570-4434.

JULY 27, AUG. 10 and 25

Eco-Justice Center’s ‘Pacas & Pints: The Eco-Justice Center’s ‘Pacas & Pints, will return this summer. Dates and features for this year’s fundraiser are:

• Thursday, July 27 – Dragon Pit BBQ (food), Ethan Keller (music).

• Thursday, Aug. 10 – Specialty Nacho Queen (food), Wattle & Daub (music)

• Thursday, Aug. 25 – Zaytuna's Kitchen (food), Georgia Rae (music)

All three events will run from 5-8 p.m.

Participants can bring a blanket or camping chair and find a good spot near the alpaca pasture to relax with a beer or non-alcoholic beverage and listen to the evening’s featured musician. In addition to going on a 20-minute alpaca tour, Eco-Justice Center grounds will be open for participants to climb up to the treehouse, explore the gardens, and walk the trail.

Tickets are $30 and include a drink ticket, alpaca tour and special edition Eco-J pint glass. Tickets can be purchased in advance ecojusticecenter.org/pacas-pints. Limited numbers of tickets will be available for purchase at the door on the day of each event.

ONGOING

Caledonia Conservancy Cookie Collection Recipe Book: The Caledonia Conservancy is selling a recipe book featuring recipes of cookies usually served at the annual holiday party. The book contain more than 115 cookie recipes, family-favorites submitted by Caledonia Conservancy supporters, and even includes a few recipes for four-legged friends (horses, dogs, goats and donkeys). The cost is $15. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org/product-page/cookie-recipe-book.