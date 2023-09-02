Sunday Funday at Yorkville UNION GROVE — Yorkville United Methodist Church is hosting Sunday Funday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at 17645 Old Yorkville Road, (63rd Drive, just north of Highway 20).

There will be a free lunch, games for all ages and a bounce house.

For more information, call 262-878-2388.

Community meals UNION GROVE — Union Grove Congregational UCC is hosting community meals from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 28, Jan. 23, Feb. 27, March 26, April 23 and May 28 at 1106 11th Ave., Union Grove.

The meals will be served in UGC’s Fellowship Hall and will be provided at no cost. Carry-outs start at 6 p.m.

Family Fall Festival FRANKSVILLE — Raymond Community Church UCC is hosting a Family Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 30 at 8217 W. 6 Mile Road, Franksville.

There will be crafters, a fresh bakery, food trucks, music, a beer garden and a community closet.

For more information, visit https://www.raymondchurchucc.org/fallfest.

Amazing Grays senior luncheons FRANKSVILLE — Raymond Community Church UCC and North Cape Lutheran Church are hosting Amazing Grays senior luncheons on the third Wednesday of the month through May.

Luncheons at Raymond Community Church UCC, 8217 W. 6 Mile Road, Franksville, are scheduled for September, November, January, March and May 24.

North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 Raynor Ave., Franksville, will host the luncheons in October, December, February and April.

Entertainment will begin at 11 a.m. and the meal will be served at noon.

There is no cost, but a freewill offering is accepted and all area seniors are welcome.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email community@journaltimes.com.