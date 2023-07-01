NEW INREACH

PASTOR

RACINE — Lord of the Church has gifted Water of Life Lutheran Church, Racine and Caledonia campuses, with an inreach pastor.

Nathan Klusmeyer, a recent graduate of Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, Mequon, will be ordained and installed at Water of Life Lutheran Church Racine campus, 2921 Olive St., during a 4 p.m. service Sunday, July 9.

Several area WELS pastors will participate in this service.

170TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

St. Mary by the Lake Catholic Church, 7605 Lakeshore Drive, invites past and present parishioners to celebrate the 170th anniversary of the church’s dedication.

A special Mass will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, with Bishop James Schuerman presiding. A family style luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.

Reservation forms may be obtained by contacting St. Mary by the Lake at 262-639-3616 or at the parish office Tuesday through Thursday. Reservations and payment are required by July 16 with no refunds.