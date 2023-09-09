RACINE — The LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, along with the Aging & Disability Resource Centers of Kenosha and Racine counties, is hosting an Evening for Family Caregivers from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 15 at 1456 Junction Ave., Racine.

If you are caring for an adult family member, friend, or neighbor — whether grocery shopping, doing laundry, running errands, driving them to appointments, assisting with banking, bathing or all of the above — you are invited.

Caregivers often face several challenges which can be emotionally, physically and even financially draining. The ADRCs of Kenosha and Racine counties offer support, information, financial support options and free classes that can help lower the stresses that come with caregiving.

Registration is appreciated. Call 262-664-4100.