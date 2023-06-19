The Juneteenth flag flew under the U.S. flag at Racine City Hall on Monday. According to the Smithsonian Institute, the Union Army made its way into Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, and announced that all enslaved African Americans were free. The Juneteenth flag features the same colors as the U.S. flag to symbolize that the formerly enslaved people and their descendants are free Americans. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.