RACINE — Downtown Racine’s outlook has never looked brighter.

With more events, a new hotel, multiple new restaurants and a new apartment complex on the way, the sun is certainly shining down on the heart of the city.

Downtown Racine Corp.’s mission is to foster economic, social and cultural vitality by stimulating business development, programming events and marketing downtown to the community, developers and tourists.

During 2022, the DRC hosted 70 events including parades, live music, Party on the Pavement and wine walks, just to name a few.

In total they brought more than 20,000 people to these events. And their efforts did not go unnoticed.

Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. gave the DRC four statewide awards, more than any other downtown district in the state.

Awards received include first place for Best Event for Party on the Pavement, Cooperative Marketing for the Fashion Show on Monument Square and a tie for the Equity & Inclusion Award for Black History Month. The Five-Year Achievement Award was awarded to Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.

“I am amazed every day at the passion so many people have in making our downtown successful,” said Kruse. “I see shop owners working hand in hand to create a synergetic environment where all the businesses thrive, and organizations partnering with us to make lasting and positive changes for our downtown.”

More than 80 events are scheduled for 2023.

Notable new events in 2023 included a Burr Crawl in January, double the number of dates for the Harbor Market, and a rejuvenated First Fridays with theme nights and more entertainment, which has included live wrestling and stunt BMX performances.

Art project

As one of the only communities in the nation to have a public art project for 22 consecutive years, this year will feature large four-foot letters with “Love” and “I Love Racine” located throughout Main and Sixth streets, with a family friendly scavenger hunt to go along with it.

Economic development

In economic development news, new developments are in the works.

Vero International Cuisine, 211 Sixth St., has been renovated and will reopen within a few weeks.

Hotel Verdant on Monument Square (former Zahn’s building) plans a July opening, with about 80 boutique hotel rooms, a banquet facility, Italian restaurant Marguerite, and roof-top bar and eatery called Eave.

The Pugh Marina, Chartroom and John’s Dock (which will now be Bridgetenders) are under new ownership and are being renovated. The Chartroom will open in July and Bridgetenders in August.

Both will have expanded outdoor seating and live entertainment weekly.

Breakwater 233 Apartments has broken ground on Lake Avenue (the former WE Energies site) and will have 200 market-rate apartments opening in August 2024.

“We are beyond thrilled at the new developments, our Downtown is truly transforming, to be the heart of our community,” said Tim Mason, DRC chairman.

A thriving downtown doesn’t happen by accident. It takes vision, partnership and persistence. It takes the commitment of people who care.

The DRC truly believes that Downtown Racine is the heart of our community, and a community is only as strong as its core.