SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning, an active senior citizen group that hosts a variety of education-oriented activities, held its annual meeting and luncheon June 19 at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

During the challenging years of the pandemic, the volunteers and program assistant of ALL never missed a beat as they continued to create an array of educational offerings for members via virtual, hybrid and in-person formats.

Trips, classes and focus groups are now in full swing. Lectures return to being in-person in a classroom with state-of-the art technology in The Rita, the UW-Parkside performing arts building.

Members enjoy a friendly environment, intellectual stimulation, interactive opportunities and adventure.

For more information about membership and upcoming activities, go to uwp.edu/connect/friends/all.cfm.